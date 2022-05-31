Dogern, Germany (ots/PRNewswire) - With a turnover of EUR 195.9 million, the

Sedus Stoll Group was able to record sales gains of 6.5% in the 2021 financial

year. Despite the continuing challenges of COVID-19 and extraordinary cost

increases in the energy, transport and material sectors, the Group's net profit

for the year was EUR 2.6 million.



The Sedus Stoll Group further expanded its position as a European player in

2021: With revenues of around EUR 88.6 million, the Group was able to record an

increase of 18.6% overseas. The group of companies further strengthened its

market position, in particular, with international business customers.





"2021 was a very good year for the entire office furniture industry as well asfor us," explains Christoph Kargruber, Director of Marketing and Sales at theSedus Stoll Group. "We have not yet been able to fully make up for the drop in2020, however, we perceive 2022 as promising and are confident of achieving avery good level of turnover. Should our plans continue on course, we will havecome through the Corona pandemic in very good shape overall."The innovative and trend-oriented product developments are reflected in thesignificant growth in revenue for the Sedus Stoll Group in 2021. The shift toagile working, accelerated by the Corona pandemic, has further increased demandfor system programmes, such as se:lab, which was developed specifically for NewWork Environments. The demand for ergonomic furniture for mobile working alsocontinued to increase in 2021. Not only for end consumers, but also employers.The awareness for employers that their home office employees also need ergonomicoffice furniture has continued to grow.In the coming years, the Sedus Stoll Group will continue to invest in originalsolutions for New Work and modern workplace concepts. The innovation pipelinefor the next few years has already been well filled. Further launches areplanned for the second half of 2022.Investments in all sectorsThe investments of the Sedus Stoll Group in tangible and intangible assets cameto a total of EUR 14.0 million in the 2021 financial year. They were, therefore,EUR 3.2 million above the previous year's value.In 2021, around EUR 8.5 million was invested in the 9,000 m² expansion of theproduction and storage halls and the FUTURA II production facility at the Gesekeproduction site in eastern Westphalia. The new halls are scheduled to be readyfor operation in autumn 2022.EmployeesThe number of employees in the Sedus Stoll Group has remained nearly unchanged,with a total of 926 to date.Picture is available at AP Images ( http://www.apimages.com/ )Sedus Press OfficeBernadette Trepte+49 221 26136742mailto:sedus@real-communications.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/43223/5235631OTS: Sedus Stoll AG