Oxitec and the Government of Djibouti Announce New Multi-Year Partnership to Fight Invasive Malaria-Transmitting Mosquitoes Threatening the Horn of Africa
- With strong support from the Government of Djibouti, this program will pilot a
new Friendly(TM) mosquito control technology to combat the growing threat to
the region posed by the rapidly spreading malaria vector, Anopheles stephensi
.
- Oxitec will work hand-in-hand with the Djibouti Ministry of Health through the
national malaria program and with civil society through Association Mutualis,
a Djiboutian not-for-profit organisation dedicated to delivering public health
impact in Djibouti.
- The invasive Anopheles stephensi has caused massive increases in urban malaria
in Djibouti's capital city since it was first reported in 2012. It is also
rapidly spreading to other countries in the region.
- This partnership marks the start of a long-term relationship to validate
environmentally sustainable vector control tools, which are urgently needed
against this difficult-to-control mosquito.
Oxitec Ltd, the leading developer of biological pest control solutions, today
announced the launch of a new partnership with the Government of Djibouti and
Association Mutualis, a leading not-for-profit organisation serving the public
health needs of communities in Djibouti. This exciting partnership was formed in
response to a request from the Government of Djibouti to explore how Oxitec's
Friendly(TM) solutions can deliver impact in towns and cities threatened by
vector-borne diseases.
Recent years have seen unprecedented increases in malaria incidence in
Djibouti's capital city and surrounding communities. Where national annual
malaria cases previously numbered in their hundreds, public health authorities
are now reporting many tens of thousands of cases. This explosion has been
ascribed to the arrival, first reported in 2012, of a single invasive mosquito
species, Anopheles stephensi . Native to Asia, this malaria vector is highly
capable of colonising urban locations, unlike many other malaria-transmitting
mosquitoes. In Djibouti, where 70% of people live in the capital city, this
urban invasion has exposed most of the country's population to a very new and
deadly threat. And it is spreading through the region: it has now been reported
in Ethiopia, Sudan, Somalia, and is predicted to spread much further. Leading
malaria experts have warned that "urgent action is needed to prevent urban
malaria epidemics from emerging and causing a public health disaster".
The government of Djibouti has expressed the need for, as part of an integrated
