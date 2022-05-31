Oxitec and the Government of Djibouti Announce New Multi-Year Partnership to Fight Invasive Malaria-Transmitting Mosquitoes Threatening the Horn of Africa

Oxford, England (ots/PRNewswire) -



- With strong support from the Government of Djibouti, this program will pilot a

new Friendly(TM) mosquito control technology to combat the growing threat to

the region posed by the rapidly spreading malaria vector, Anopheles stephensi

.



- Oxitec will work hand-in-hand with the Djibouti Ministry of Health through thenational malaria program and with civil society through Association Mutualis,a Djiboutian not-for-profit organisation dedicated to delivering public healthimpact in Djibouti.- The invasive Anopheles stephensi has caused massive increases in urban malariain Djibouti's capital city since it was first reported in 2012. It is alsorapidly spreading to other countries in the region.- This partnership marks the start of a long-term relationship to validateenvironmentally sustainable vector control tools, which are urgently neededagainst this difficult-to-control mosquito.Oxitec Ltd, the leading developer of biological pest control solutions, todayannounced the launch of a new partnership with the Government of Djibouti andAssociation Mutualis, a leading not-for-profit organisation serving the publichealth needs of communities in Djibouti. This exciting partnership was formed inresponse to a request from the Government of Djibouti to explore how Oxitec'sFriendly(TM) solutions can deliver impact in towns and cities threatened byvector-borne diseases.Recent years have seen unprecedented increases in malaria incidence inDjibouti's capital city and surrounding communities. Where national annualmalaria cases previously numbered in their hundreds, public health authoritiesare now reporting many tens of thousands of cases. This explosion has beenascribed to the arrival, first reported in 2012, of a single invasive mosquitospecies, Anopheles stephensi . Native to Asia, this malaria vector is highlycapable of colonising urban locations, unlike many other malaria-transmittingmosquitoes. In Djibouti, where 70% of people live in the capital city, thisurban invasion has exposed most of the country's population to a very new anddeadly threat. And it is spreading through the region: it has now been reportedin Ethiopia, Sudan, Somalia, and is predicted to spread much further. Leadingmalaria experts have warned that "urgent action is needed to prevent urbanmalaria epidemics from emerging and causing a public health disaster".The government of Djibouti has expressed the need for, as part of an integrated