checkAd

Higher interest rates to counter inflation DeFi-FinTechKudona develops digital savings book

Vilnius/Hamburg (ots) -

+++ 3.8 percent interest with the latest crypto technology
+++ Insurance for customers' money which is unique worldwide
+++ Savings earn interest every day and can be withdrawn at any time
+++ Offer available for private and business customers throughout Europe

With a free savings app with a web application, the Lithuanian FinTech company
Kudona, a subsidiary of the German company rubarb GmbH, wants to open the
gateway to the world of decentralised financial markets (for short: DeFi) to
savers throughout the Eurozone. The goal: Investors who don't have considerable
background knowledge about financial matters should be able to benefit from the
future of financial technologies today, and to earn interest at a time of
negative interest rates and inflation. The target groups are private individuals
as well as companies which are particularly affected by negative interest rates.
The application will be easy to use and focuses strongly on the security of
customer funds.

Savings earn interest every day and can be withdrawn at any time

The user interface of the Kudona app recalls a conventional savings book. Users
can deposit amounts starting from EUR 500 via bank transfer or set up a standing
order in their own bank account. They currently earn 3.8 percent interest on the
money that they save. The Kudona team generates this by converting the savings
into digital US dollars (known as "Stablecoins") and transferring them into DeFi
protocols with attractive rates of interest (via lending, staking or liquidity
mining) as loans. With the excess interest, Kudona covers all of its operational
costs.

Users are able to withdraw their savings at any time. The interest is credited
to the respective customer account several times a day. This means that the
concept is similar to that of a savings account - but it currently yields
significantly higher interest rates. To protect its customers against theft,
faulty technology, fluctuations in the value of the Dollar against the Euro or
the failure of the Stablecoins, Kudona cooperates with leading global providers
of FX hedging and large insurance companies. "This kind of insurance for
customer funds in the field of innovative financial technologies is unique
worldwide. We want to take away as many worries as possible for our customers,"
explains the founder of Kudona, Fabian Scholz.

Contact:

Maleen Löffler
BrunoMedia GmbH
E-Mail: mailto:loeffler@brunomedia.de
Telefon: +49 (0)6131 - 9302831
Mobil: +49 (0)1520 - 172 69 4

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/163379/5236010
OTS: Kudona UAB



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  32   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Higher interest rates to counter inflation DeFi-FinTechKudona develops digital savings book +++ 3.8 percent interest with the latest crypto technology +++ Insurance for customers' money which is unique worldwide +++ Savings earn interest every day and can be withdrawn at any time +++ Offer available for private and business customers …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DSM and Firmenich to merge, becoming the leading creation and innovation partner in nutrition, ...
SKODA AUTO legt Grundstein für den Laurin & Klement Kampus (FOTO)
Die Africa GreenTec AG startet ihre Series B für Impact-Investoren (FOTO)
Die Fed lässt grüßen, Kommentar zur Inflation von Stefan Reccius
BITMARCK und RISE realisieren digitale Identität auf höchstem Schutzniveau, unter anderem ...
Neuer PEUGEOT 408: Der Unerwartete (FOTO)
vbw und Unternehmerverband Südtirol unterzeichnen gemeinsame Erklärung zum freien und ...
HARTING macht Connectivity+ auf der HANNOVER MESSE 2022 greifbar / Im Jubiläumsjahr der Leitmesse: Innovationen und Produkte als Brückenschlag zwischen den gesellschaftlichen und ...
ÖKOWORLD AG: Deutliche Steigerung des Jahresüberschusses gegenüber dem Vorjahr / Die Rekorddividende ...
HARTING is making Connectivity+ tangible at the HANNOVER MESSE 2022 / Innovations and products that ...
Titel
Norgine Announces Investment from Goldman Sachs Asset Management
Growatt stellt mit 19 von EUPD Research verliehenen Siegeln "Top Brand PV Inverter" einen ...
Bundesweite Störungen der EC- und Bank-Kartenzahlungen beflügeln das Bezahlen mit QR-Code
Sensation: Landgericht Stuttgart verurteilt auch Wohnmobil-Hersteller Knaus Tabbert im Abgasskandal von Fiat ...
DSM and Firmenich to merge, becoming the leading creation and innovation partner in nutrition, ...
Zensus 2022 erfolgreich gestartet: 7 Millionen Online-Fragebogen wurden beantwortet
BMO Financial Group Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results
VHV Gruppe mit starkem Geschäftsjahr 2021
Lyca Mobile setzt nach erfolgreichem Pilotproject die Flytxt CVM Accelerator Lösung in Europa ...
DeFi in Schockstarre, Kommentar zum Kryptomarkt von Alex Wehnert
Titel
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
Absturz der Adler Group: Was wusste die Bafin? / 2021 keine Dividende / Dr. Stoll & Sauer bietet Anlegern ...
Fairer Handel heißt Gerechtigkeit für alle - globale Lieferketten für ...
Auch Adler-Group-Tochter Consus Real Estate in schweren Turbulenzen / Dr. Stoll & Sauer bietet ...
Industrielles Internet der Dinge: PwC Deutschland erweitert Ökosystem durch Beteiligung an PerfectPattern GmbH
FUJI EUROPE CORPORATION expands activities in UK and Ireland
Norgine Announces Investment from Goldman Sachs Asset Management
Priority Software Acquires Softsolutions, A Leading Provider of ERP-Based Web Portals and Mobile ...
SNIPES enters a new market by acquiring the Croatian retailer "Shooster" (FOTO)
Titel
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co: Steuerfalle Kryptowährung (FOTO)
Nayax Acquires Israeli Tech Start-up Weezmo
Deutsche Vermögensberatung AG (DVAG) auf dem Siegertreppchen / DVAG als bester ...
NORMA nimmt bayerisches HOPFENSEER Hell-Bier deutschlandweit ins Sortiment auf / Bayerischer ...
Absturz der Adler Group: Was wusste die Bafin? / 2021 keine Dividende / Dr. Stoll & Sauer bietet Anlegern ...
Sardinien - Waldbrände und Covid verunsichern Urlauber
Postbank Wohnatlas 2022 / Immobilienpreise fliegen 2021 zu neuen Höhen (FOTO)