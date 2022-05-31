Higher interest rates to counter inflation DeFi-FinTechKudona develops digital savings book
Vilnius/Hamburg (ots) -
+++ 3.8 percent interest with the latest crypto technology
+++ Insurance for customers' money which is unique worldwide
+++ Savings earn interest every day and can be withdrawn at any time
+++ Offer available for private and business customers throughout Europe
With a free savings app with a web application, the Lithuanian FinTech company
Kudona, a subsidiary of the German company rubarb GmbH, wants to open the
gateway to the world of decentralised financial markets (for short: DeFi) to
savers throughout the Eurozone. The goal: Investors who don't have considerable
background knowledge about financial matters should be able to benefit from the
future of financial technologies today, and to earn interest at a time of
negative interest rates and inflation. The target groups are private individuals
as well as companies which are particularly affected by negative interest rates.
The application will be easy to use and focuses strongly on the security of
customer funds.
Savings earn interest every day and can be withdrawn at any time
The user interface of the Kudona app recalls a conventional savings book. Users
can deposit amounts starting from EUR 500 via bank transfer or set up a standing
order in their own bank account. They currently earn 3.8 percent interest on the
money that they save. The Kudona team generates this by converting the savings
into digital US dollars (known as "Stablecoins") and transferring them into DeFi
protocols with attractive rates of interest (via lending, staking or liquidity
mining) as loans. With the excess interest, Kudona covers all of its operational
costs.
Users are able to withdraw their savings at any time. The interest is credited
to the respective customer account several times a day. This means that the
concept is similar to that of a savings account - but it currently yields
significantly higher interest rates. To protect its customers against theft,
faulty technology, fluctuations in the value of the Dollar against the Euro or
the failure of the Stablecoins, Kudona cooperates with leading global providers
of FX hedging and large insurance companies. "This kind of insurance for
customer funds in the field of innovative financial technologies is unique
worldwide. We want to take away as many worries as possible for our customers,"
explains the founder of Kudona, Fabian Scholz.
Contact:
Maleen Löffler
BrunoMedia GmbH
E-Mail: mailto:loeffler@brunomedia.de
Telefon: +49 (0)6131 - 9302831
Mobil: +49 (0)1520 - 172 69 4
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/163379/5236010
OTS: Kudona UAB
