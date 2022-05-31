Higher interest rates to counter inflation DeFi-FinTechKudona develops digital savings book

Vilnius/Hamburg (ots) -



+++ 3.8 percent interest with the latest crypto technology

+++ Insurance for customers' money which is unique worldwide

+++ Savings earn interest every day and can be withdrawn at any time

+++ Offer available for private and business customers throughout Europe



With a free savings app with a web application, the Lithuanian FinTech company

Kudona, a subsidiary of the German company rubarb GmbH, wants to open the

gateway to the world of decentralised financial markets (for short: DeFi) to

savers throughout the Eurozone. The goal: Investors who don't have considerable

background knowledge about financial matters should be able to benefit from the

future of financial technologies today, and to earn interest at a time of

negative interest rates and inflation. The target groups are private individuals

as well as companies which are particularly affected by negative interest rates.

The application will be easy to use and focuses strongly on the security of

customer funds.



