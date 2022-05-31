RETURN OF MARTINI REINVENTION elit(TM) Vodka's Global Cocktail Competition is Back with a Sustainable Twist
New York (ots/PRNewswire) - elit (TM) Vodka has announced the launch of the
latest evolution of the brand's global cocktail competition elit Martini
Masters. Previously known as the Art of Martini, the competition is back after a
four-year hiatus - promising even tougher competition and offering a once in a
lifetime "money can't buy" prize.
As a 10-time platinum award winning vodka and advocate of social responsibility,
elit Vodka is pairing with the best bartenders in the industry from 13 countries
(United Kingdom, France, Austria, Spain, Italy, Greece, Israel, South Africa,
Australia, Turkey, Dominican Republic, United Arab Emirates and Mexico) to bring
the perfect sustainable martini to life and unearth the future of the classic
cocktail.
Todays' consumers are ever more conscious of the environmental impact of the
brands they choose, and elit Vodka is proud to lead the sustainability agenda
amongst luxury spirits brands by inspiring bartenders to rethink the martini in
an eco-conscious way.
elit Vodka believes the future of the martini is sustainable, and through the
elit Martini Masters is looking to welcome the global bartender community's'
take on how to make sustainability not only the future of the cocktail, but
bring it into the present through their creations.
Following the country heats, where the entries will be judged on three criteria:
Sustainability, Performance and Perfection, the winner from each market will get
the chance to mix their drinks at the global finals in Greece at the Athens Bar
Show this November.
To be successful, elit Vodka recommends each competition serve to showcase the
Five T's of a perfect sustainable martini: Trend, Technique, Taste, Temperature
and Tall Tale. More information about both the judging criteria and the guiding
Five T's is available via the elit Martini Masters private Facebook groups in
each market and here (https://www.facebook.com/elit.vodka.official) .
The sustainability challenge for this year's edition falls in line with elit
Vodka's dedication to championing sustainability, diversity, and inclusion -
further demonstrated by the brand's partnership with Formula E team ROKiT
Venturi Racing.
The winner will become the Global elit Martini Master and will visit three
Formula E events during the 2023 racing season, receiving the opportunity to
present their winning drink at elit's events during race weekends. Formula E
aspires to accelerate change towards an electric future, one race and one city
at a time. Using the spectacle of sport, they are sending a powerful and
