RETURN OF MARTINI REINVENTION elit(TM) Vodka's Global Cocktail Competition is Back with a Sustainable Twist

New York (ots/PRNewswire) - elit (TM) Vodka has announced the launch of the

latest evolution of the brand's global cocktail competition elit Martini

Masters. Previously known as the Art of Martini, the competition is back after a

four-year hiatus - promising even tougher competition and offering a once in a

lifetime "money can't buy" prize.



As a 10-time platinum award winning vodka and advocate of social responsibility,

elit Vodka is pairing with the best bartenders in the industry from 13 countries

(United Kingdom, France, Austria, Spain, Italy, Greece, Israel, South Africa,

Australia, Turkey, Dominican Republic, United Arab Emirates and Mexico) to bring

the perfect sustainable martini to life and unearth the future of the classic

cocktail.



