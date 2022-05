New York (ots/PRNewswire) - elit (TM) Vodka has announced the launch of the

latest evolution of the brand's global cocktail competition elit Martini

Masters. Previously known as the Art of Martini, the competition is back after a

four-year hiatus - promising even tougher competition and offering a once in a

lifetime "money can't buy" prize.



As a 10-time platinum award winning vodka and advocate of social responsibility,

elit Vodka is pairing with the best bartenders in the industry from 13 countries

(United Kingdom, France, Austria, Spain, Italy, Greece, Israel, South Africa,

Australia, Turkey, Dominican Republic, United Arab Emirates and Mexico) to bring

the perfect sustainable martini to life and unearth the future of the classic

cocktail.





Todays' consumers are ever more conscious of the environmental impact of thebrands they choose, and elit Vodka is proud to lead the sustainability agendaamongst luxury spirits brands by inspiring bartenders to rethink the martini inan eco-conscious way.elit Vodka believes the future of the martini is sustainable, and through theelit Martini Masters is looking to welcome the global bartender community's'take on how to make sustainability not only the future of the cocktail, butbring it into the present through their creations.Following the country heats, where the entries will be judged on three criteria:Sustainability, Performance and Perfection, the winner from each market will getthe chance to mix their drinks at the global finals in Greece at the Athens BarShow this November.To be successful, elit Vodka recommends each competition serve to showcase theFive T's of a perfect sustainable martini: Trend, Technique, Taste, Temperatureand Tall Tale. More information about both the judging criteria and the guidingFive T's is available via the elit Martini Masters private Facebook groups ineach market and here (https://www.facebook.com/elit.vodka.official) .The sustainability challenge for this year's edition falls in line with elitVodka's dedication to championing sustainability, diversity, and inclusion -further demonstrated by the brand's partnership with Formula E team ROKiTVenturi Racing.The winner will become the Global elit Martini Master and will visit threeFormula E events during the 2023 racing season, receiving the opportunity topresent their winning drink at elit's events during race weekends. Formula Easpires to accelerate change towards an electric future, one race and one cityat a time. Using the spectacle of sport, they are sending a powerful and