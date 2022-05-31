TOMRA calls for closing the loop on plastics and beyond (FOTO)
Munich/Mülheim-Kärlich (ots) - TOMRA continues to play a key role in closing the
loop on PET beverage containers but recognizes that there is more to be done.
Now political framework, bold decisions and smart investments in collecting,
sorting and recycling should be used to improve circularity across all material
streams and to overcome today's supply chain bottlenecks.
"We have an obligation to work with all stakeholders to reduce the mountains of
waste and transform them into the valuable resources they are ", TOMRA's CEO and
President Tove Andersen stated at TOMRA's press conference held at IFAT .
Although there has been considerable progress in recycling, the pandemic and the
ongoing war in Europe have shown us that there is an urgency to decrease
dependency on primary materials. "Today, we invest approximately 10% of our
revenues in future-oriented activities to increase resource efficiency,
advancing the market for circular solutions, which we are well-positioned to do.
We have the technology capable of maximizing collection and recovery rates. We
can act now, optimize waste management practices and fill existing gaps",
concludes Andersen.
Having established benchmarks for climate policy worldwide, the European Green
Deal, coupled with binding regulations and guidelines for producers and
manufacturers, drive the acceleration to a circular economy. TOMRA urges all
participants in the value chain to see these specifications as an opportunity
and to support their implementation. "We have learned that mandatory legislation
is necessary in order to achieve goals and create markets," Dr. Volker Rehrmann,
EVP, Head of Recycling/Mining & Circular Economy, explains. "However, before we
can recycle larger volumes we need to collect as much as possible. There are
well-functioning collection systems in place, but it is still not enough. Every
day we lose valuable resources to landfill and incineration where they are
buried and burned. This is low-hanging fruit and the material must be collected,
recovered and recycled."
Maximizing material circularity is not restricted to plastics. There are more
material streams to close the loop on, such as metals and wood. "We must pay
equal attention to these recyclables to support reaching the EU's climate
neutrality goals set for 2050" , said Tom Eng, SVP Head of Recycling. For
example, the demand for aluminum is expected to grow by 40% by 2050, a challenge
for aluminum producers with limited production capacities in Europe. The good
