checkAd

TOMRA calls for closing the loop on plastics and beyond (FOTO)

Munich/Mülheim-Kärlich (ots) - TOMRA continues to play a key role in closing the
loop on PET beverage containers but recognizes that there is more to be done.
Now political framework, bold decisions and smart investments in collecting,
sorting and recycling should be used to improve circularity across all material
streams and to overcome today's supply chain bottlenecks.

"We have an obligation to work with all stakeholders to reduce the mountains of
waste and transform them into the valuable resources they are ", TOMRA's CEO and
President Tove Andersen stated at TOMRA's press conference held at IFAT .
Although there has been considerable progress in recycling, the pandemic and the
ongoing war in Europe have shown us that there is an urgency to decrease
dependency on primary materials. "Today, we invest approximately 10% of our
revenues in future-oriented activities to increase resource efficiency,
advancing the market for circular solutions, which we are well-positioned to do.
We have the technology capable of maximizing collection and recovery rates. We
can act now, optimize waste management practices and fill existing gaps",
concludes Andersen.

Having established benchmarks for climate policy worldwide, the European Green
Deal, coupled with binding regulations and guidelines for producers and
manufacturers, drive the acceleration to a circular economy. TOMRA urges all
participants in the value chain to see these specifications as an opportunity
and to support their implementation. "We have learned that mandatory legislation
is necessary in order to achieve goals and create markets," Dr. Volker Rehrmann,
EVP, Head of Recycling/Mining & Circular Economy, explains. "However, before we
can recycle larger volumes we need to collect as much as possible. There are
well-functioning collection systems in place, but it is still not enough. Every
day we lose valuable resources to landfill and incineration where they are
buried and burned. This is low-hanging fruit and the material must be collected,
recovered and recycled."

Maximizing material circularity is not restricted to plastics. There are more
material streams to close the loop on, such as metals and wood. "We must pay
equal attention to these recyclables to support reaching the EU's climate
neutrality goals set for 2050" , said Tom Eng, SVP Head of Recycling. For
example, the demand for aluminum is expected to grow by 40% by 2050, a challenge
for aluminum producers with limited production capacities in Europe. The good
Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  43   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

TOMRA calls for closing the loop on plastics and beyond (FOTO) TOMRA continues to play a key role in closing the loop on PET beverage containers but recognizes that there is more to be done. Now political framework, bold decisions and smart investments in collecting, sorting and recycling should be used to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DSM and Firmenich to merge, becoming the leading creation and innovation partner in nutrition, ...
SKODA AUTO legt Grundstein für den Laurin & Klement Kampus (FOTO)
Die Africa GreenTec AG startet ihre Series B für Impact-Investoren (FOTO)
Die Fed lässt grüßen, Kommentar zur Inflation von Stefan Reccius
BITMARCK und RISE realisieren digitale Identität auf höchstem Schutzniveau, unter anderem ...
Neuer PEUGEOT 408: Der Unerwartete (FOTO)
vbw und Unternehmerverband Südtirol unterzeichnen gemeinsame Erklärung zum freien und ...
HARTING macht Connectivity+ auf der HANNOVER MESSE 2022 greifbar / Im Jubiläumsjahr der Leitmesse: Innovationen und Produkte als Brückenschlag zwischen den gesellschaftlichen und ...
ÖKOWORLD AG: Deutliche Steigerung des Jahresüberschusses gegenüber dem Vorjahr / Die Rekorddividende ...
HARTING is making Connectivity+ tangible at the HANNOVER MESSE 2022 / Innovations and products that ...
Titel
Norgine Announces Investment from Goldman Sachs Asset Management
Growatt stellt mit 19 von EUPD Research verliehenen Siegeln "Top Brand PV Inverter" einen ...
Bundesweite Störungen der EC- und Bank-Kartenzahlungen beflügeln das Bezahlen mit QR-Code
Sensation: Landgericht Stuttgart verurteilt auch Wohnmobil-Hersteller Knaus Tabbert im Abgasskandal von Fiat ...
DSM and Firmenich to merge, becoming the leading creation and innovation partner in nutrition, ...
Zensus 2022 erfolgreich gestartet: 7 Millionen Online-Fragebogen wurden beantwortet
BMO Financial Group Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results
VHV Gruppe mit starkem Geschäftsjahr 2021
Lyca Mobile setzt nach erfolgreichem Pilotproject die Flytxt CVM Accelerator Lösung in Europa ...
DeFi in Schockstarre, Kommentar zum Kryptomarkt von Alex Wehnert
Titel
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
Absturz der Adler Group: Was wusste die Bafin? / 2021 keine Dividende / Dr. Stoll & Sauer bietet Anlegern ...
Fairer Handel heißt Gerechtigkeit für alle - globale Lieferketten für ...
Auch Adler-Group-Tochter Consus Real Estate in schweren Turbulenzen / Dr. Stoll & Sauer bietet ...
Industrielles Internet der Dinge: PwC Deutschland erweitert Ökosystem durch Beteiligung an PerfectPattern GmbH
FUJI EUROPE CORPORATION expands activities in UK and Ireland
Norgine Announces Investment from Goldman Sachs Asset Management
Priority Software Acquires Softsolutions, A Leading Provider of ERP-Based Web Portals and Mobile ...
SNIPES enters a new market by acquiring the Croatian retailer "Shooster" (FOTO)
Titel
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co: Steuerfalle Kryptowährung (FOTO)
Nayax Acquires Israeli Tech Start-up Weezmo
Deutsche Vermögensberatung AG (DVAG) auf dem Siegertreppchen / DVAG als bester ...
NORMA nimmt bayerisches HOPFENSEER Hell-Bier deutschlandweit ins Sortiment auf / Bayerischer ...
Absturz der Adler Group: Was wusste die Bafin? / 2021 keine Dividende / Dr. Stoll & Sauer bietet Anlegern ...
Sardinien - Waldbrände und Covid verunsichern Urlauber
Postbank Wohnatlas 2022 / Immobilienpreise fliegen 2021 zu neuen Höhen (FOTO)