TOMRA calls for closing the loop on plastics and beyond (FOTO)

Munich/Mülheim-Kärlich (ots) - TOMRA continues to play a key role in closing the

loop on PET beverage containers but recognizes that there is more to be done.

Now political framework, bold decisions and smart investments in collecting,

sorting and recycling should be used to improve circularity across all material

streams and to overcome today's supply chain bottlenecks.



"We have an obligation to work with all stakeholders to reduce the mountains of

waste and transform them into the valuable resources they are ", TOMRA's CEO and

President Tove Andersen stated at TOMRA's press conference held at IFAT .

Although there has been considerable progress in recycling, the pandemic and the

ongoing war in Europe have shown us that there is an urgency to decrease

dependency on primary materials. "Today, we invest approximately 10% of our

revenues in future-oriented activities to increase resource efficiency,

advancing the market for circular solutions, which we are well-positioned to do.

We have the technology capable of maximizing collection and recovery rates. We

can act now, optimize waste management practices and fill existing gaps",

concludes Andersen.



