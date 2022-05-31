checkAd

Filterlex Medical Announces Positive Results from A First-In-Human Study for the CAPTIS® Full-Body Embolic Protection Device

Caesarea, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Cardiovascular data presented at EuroPCR
2022 demonstrates successful device performance during a TAVR procedure with no
complications.

Filterlex Medical Ltd., a cardiovascular medical device startup, announced today
results from a first-in-human (FIH) study demonstrating the safety, feasibility,
and performance of the CAPTIS device. CAPTIS is a next-generation, full-body
embolic protection device that reduces risk of stroke and other complications
during left-heart procedures when embolic particles are released into the
bloodstream.

Study data was presented at EuroPCR 2022 conference
(https://www.pcronline.com/Courses/EuroPCR) by Prof. Ran Kornowski, Director of
the Cardiology Center at Rabin Medical Center in Israel.

The trial was a prospective, single-arm study involving 20 patients who
underwent a successful Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) procedure
while using the CAPTIS embolic protection device.

Key outcomes:

- 100% technical device performance success. The CAPTIS device was successfully
deployed and retrieved in all patients, and the TAVR procedure was performed
with no interference.
- There were no device related complications.
- No patients experienced cerebrovascular events (objectively examined by an
independent neurologist).

The easily-deployed CAPTIS device is securely positioned in the aorta,
protecting its surface, while facilitating a seamless TAVR procedure, without
additional arterial access.

Prof. Haim Danenberg, Head of Interventional Cardiology at Wolfson Medical
Center and the study principal investigator said, "Safe and effective brain
protection in percutaneous heart procedures is a true unmet need - I am very
impressed with the promising CAPTIS technology. Filterlex has developed an
innovative solution that protects TAVR patients' brain and kidneys."

Prof. Ran Kornowski added, "I'm excited about the successful results in the FIH
study and look forward to being part of future CAPTIS research."

Sigal Eli, Filterlex Medical Co-founder and CEO added: "We are extremely
encouraged by the study and will continue to build robust clinical evidence
around the CAPTIS embolic protection device to support its use in TAVR."

About Filterlex Filterlex Medical Ltd. is a cardiovascular medical device
startup developing CAPTIS®, a full-body embolic protection device. In 2016,
Filterlex joined Alon MedTech Ventures incubator, owned by Dr. Shimon Eckhouse,
a leading entrepreneur and investor. The company's founders have vast clinical
knowledge and extensive experience in medical device development,
commercialization, and marketing. For more information:
http://www.filterlex.com/ .

This project has received funding from the European Union's Horizon 2020
research and innovation programme under grant agreement No 881076.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1829147/Filterlex_CAPTIS.jpg

Contact:

Sigal Eli,
sigal@filterlex.com,
+972546695900

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/135331/5236165
OTS: Filterlex Medical



