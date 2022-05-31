Filterlex Medical Announces Positive Results from A First-In-Human Study for the CAPTIS® Full-Body Embolic Protection Device

Caesarea, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Cardiovascular data presented at EuroPCR

2022 demonstrates successful device performance during a TAVR procedure with no

complications.



Filterlex Medical Ltd., a cardiovascular medical device startup, announced today

results from a first-in-human (FIH) study demonstrating the safety, feasibility,

and performance of the CAPTIS device. CAPTIS is a next-generation, full-body

embolic protection device that reduces risk of stroke and other complications

during left-heart procedures when embolic particles are released into the

bloodstream.





Study data was presented at EuroPCR 2022 conference(https://www.pcronline.com/Courses/EuroPCR) by Prof. Ran Kornowski, Director ofthe Cardiology Center at Rabin Medical Center in Israel.The trial was a prospective, single-arm study involving 20 patients whounderwent a successful Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) procedurewhile using the CAPTIS embolic protection device.Key outcomes:- 100% technical device performance success. The CAPTIS device was successfullydeployed and retrieved in all patients, and the TAVR procedure was performedwith no interference.- There were no device related complications.- No patients experienced cerebrovascular events (objectively examined by anindependent neurologist).The easily-deployed CAPTIS device is securely positioned in the aorta,protecting its surface, while facilitating a seamless TAVR procedure, withoutadditional arterial access.Prof. Haim Danenberg, Head of Interventional Cardiology at Wolfson MedicalCenter and the study principal investigator said, "Safe and effective brainprotection in percutaneous heart procedures is a true unmet need - I am veryimpressed with the promising CAPTIS technology. Filterlex has developed aninnovative solution that protects TAVR patients' brain and kidneys."Prof. Ran Kornowski added, "I'm excited about the successful results in the FIHstudy and look forward to being part of future CAPTIS research."Sigal Eli, Filterlex Medical Co-founder and CEO added: "We are extremelyencouraged by the study and will continue to build robust clinical evidencearound the CAPTIS embolic protection device to support its use in TAVR."About Filterlex Filterlex Medical Ltd. is a cardiovascular medical devicestartup developing CAPTIS®, a full-body embolic protection device. In 2016,Filterlex joined Alon MedTech Ventures incubator, owned by Dr. Shimon Eckhouse,a leading entrepreneur and investor. The company's founders have vast clinicalknowledge and extensive experience in medical device development,commercialization, and marketing. For more information:http://www.filterlex.com/ .This project has received funding from the European Union's Horizon 2020research and innovation programme under grant agreement No 881076.Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1829147/Filterlex_CAPTIS.jpgContact:Sigal Eli,sigal@filterlex.com,+972546695900Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/135331/5236165OTS: Filterlex Medical