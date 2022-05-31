nShift and pinDeliver collaborate to optimize the last mile

Stockholm (ots/PRNewswire) - New collaboration offers dedicated transport

services to facilitate route optimization, carrier fleet management and customer

communication



nShift (https://nshift.com/) , the global leader in parcel delivery management,

is collaborating with pinDeliver (https://pindeliver.com/) , the cloud-based

delivery platform, to offer its customers a plug-and-play service for transport

planning. The new partnership makes it easier for companies that own fleets to

optimize the last mile and better communicate with customers. It includes route

optimization, package scanning, driver support, and enhanced customer

experience.





Together, the companies have created two new general transport services designedto streamline and digitize the entire delivery process. pinDeliver Delivery andpinDeliver Click & Collect both support shipping documents and completeintegration with pinDeliver. Transport statuses in both services arecontinuously reported to nShift, and displayed in its My Parcels parcel trackingapp.By using these new products, customers will now gain access to real-timeinformation about what is happening across their entire delivery process,including both partner carriers and their own fleet. As a result, they will beable to plan routes more efficiently and optimize last-mile deliveries. They canalso measure performance of their own fleet against partner carriers.Many organizations integrate with nShift's Delivery solution from their businesssystems and e-commerce platforms, meaning transport assignments can be quicklyand easily sent to pinDeliver for further handling. For those companies whosesystems aren't integrated with nShift Delivery, nShift has a strong network ofpartners who can offer plug-and-play modules for easy integration.Lars Pedersen, CEO at nShift, said: "Businesses that own their own deliveryfleets often don't need a full transport management system. But they do need toensure that their delivery management is as efficient as possible and that theyoffer their own customers the best possible experience. By working together,nShift and pinDeliver enable easy last-mile delivery route planning andoptimization of a company's fleet.""Through the cooperation with nShift we are able to reach out to a wide andinteresting customer base and offer our modern and easy-to-use cloud services -a next-generation TMS for transportation and wholesale companies.", says MarcusWigren, Partner manager at pinDeliver AB.pinDeliver Delivery and pinDeliver Click & Collect are available on the nShiftDelivery product for new and existing pinDeliver customers. Those wishing to usethe new products will need to become pinDeliver customers.Users of any other nShift product, such as DeliveryHub and TMS (previouslyUnifaun Apport) should contact nShift to discuss enabling the new functionality.About nShiftnShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutionsenabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments yearlyacross 190 countries. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce, retail,manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London and Oslo.It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark,United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Romania.