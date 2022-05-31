checkAd

nShift and pinDeliver collaborate to optimize the last mile

Stockholm (ots/PRNewswire) - New collaboration offers dedicated transport
services to facilitate route optimization, carrier fleet management and customer
communication

nShift (https://nshift.com/) , the global leader in parcel delivery management,
is collaborating with pinDeliver (https://pindeliver.com/) , the cloud-based
delivery platform, to offer its customers a plug-and-play service for transport
planning. The new partnership makes it easier for companies that own fleets to
optimize the last mile and better communicate with customers. It includes route
optimization, package scanning, driver support, and enhanced customer
experience.

Together, the companies have created two new general transport services designed
to streamline and digitize the entire delivery process. pinDeliver Delivery and
pinDeliver Click & Collect both support shipping documents and complete
integration with pinDeliver. Transport statuses in both services are
continuously reported to nShift, and displayed in its My Parcels parcel tracking
app.

By using these new products, customers will now gain access to real-time
information about what is happening across their entire delivery process,
including both partner carriers and their own fleet. As a result, they will be
able to plan routes more efficiently and optimize last-mile deliveries. They can
also measure performance of their own fleet against partner carriers.

Many organizations integrate with nShift's Delivery solution from their business
systems and e-commerce platforms, meaning transport assignments can be quickly
and easily sent to pinDeliver for further handling. For those companies whose
systems aren't integrated with nShift Delivery, nShift has a strong network of
partners who can offer plug-and-play modules for easy integration.

Lars Pedersen, CEO at nShift, said: "Businesses that own their own delivery
fleets often don't need a full transport management system. But they do need to
ensure that their delivery management is as efficient as possible and that they
offer their own customers the best possible experience. By working together,
nShift and pinDeliver enable easy last-mile delivery route planning and
optimization of a company's fleet."

"Through the cooperation with nShift we are able to reach out to a wide and
interesting customer base and offer our modern and easy-to-use cloud services -
a next-generation TMS for transportation and wholesale companies.", says Marcus
Wigren, Partner manager at pinDeliver AB.

pinDeliver Delivery and pinDeliver Click & Collect are available on the nShift
Delivery product for new and existing pinDeliver customers. Those wishing to use
the new products will need to become pinDeliver customers.

Users of any other nShift product, such as DeliveryHub and TMS (previously
Unifaun Apport) should contact nShift to discuss enabling the new functionality.

About nShift

nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutions
enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments yearly
across 190 countries. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce, retail,
manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London and Oslo.
It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark,
United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Romania.

Contact:

Gareth Streeter gareth.streeter@fourteenforty.uk / 07734 251 496,
Marcus Wigren,
Partner Manager at pinDeliver AB,
marcus@pindeliver.com / +46733983138

