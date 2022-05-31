STIHL publishes its first sustainability report (FOTO)
Waiblingen (ots) - The STIHL Group has published its first sustainability
report, detailing the company's sustainability strategy and activities. The
title of the report, "Acting for Tomorrow," reflects the philosophy by which the
business has been guided since its founding over 95 years ago.
In 2021, STIHL developed a sustainability strategy with the goal of enhancing
its previous sustainability policy, consolidating its efforts to date, and
significantly stepping up its ongoing activities. The family owned business has
set itself ambitious targets in three focal areas - ecosystems, circularity, and
care - for the time between now and 2030. STIHL's goal in doing so is to become
climate-neutral and resource-efficient while acting fairly, as it has done in
the past, to continue making it easier for people to work in and with nature.
Part of the company's aim in doing so is to make a measurable contribution to
achieving the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Dr. Nikolas
Stihl, the grandson of company founder Andreas Stihl and Chairman of STIHL's
Advisory and Supervisory Boards, says: "As a business rooted in forestry, we
have traditionally had a deep connection with the natural world. Since our
livelihood depends on nature, everything we do has always been focused on
people, nature, and their power to grow. That is what drives us - and that is
what we want to keep driving."
The STIHL Sustainability Report is available online at
https://sustainabilityreport.stihl.com/2021
The complete press release and pictures are available for downloading from the
STIHL website at https://www.stihl.com/daily-pressbusiness-press.aspx
Contact:
Your contact for daily and business press:
ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG
Dr. Stefan Caspari
Head of Corporate Communications and Public Relations
Andreas-Stihl-Straße 4 / 71336 Waiblingen
Phone: +49 - (0) 7151/26-1402
Fax: +49 - (0) 7151/26-81402
E-Mail: mailto:stefan.caspari@stihl.de
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/64484/5236323
OTS: ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG
