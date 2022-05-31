checkAd

STIHL publishes its first sustainability report (FOTO)

Waiblingen (ots) - The STIHL Group has published its first sustainability
report, detailing the company's sustainability strategy and activities. The
title of the report, "Acting for Tomorrow," reflects the philosophy by which the
business has been guided since its founding over 95 years ago.

In 2021, STIHL developed a sustainability strategy with the goal of enhancing
its previous sustainability policy, consolidating its efforts to date, and
significantly stepping up its ongoing activities. The family owned business has
set itself ambitious targets in three focal areas - ecosystems, circularity, and
care - for the time between now and 2030. STIHL's goal in doing so is to become
climate-neutral and resource-efficient while acting fairly, as it has done in
the past, to continue making it easier for people to work in and with nature.
Part of the company's aim in doing so is to make a measurable contribution to
achieving the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Dr. Nikolas
Stihl, the grandson of company founder Andreas Stihl and Chairman of STIHL's
Advisory and Supervisory Boards, says: "As a business rooted in forestry, we
have traditionally had a deep connection with the natural world. Since our
livelihood depends on nature, everything we do has always been focused on
people, nature, and their power to grow. That is what drives us - and that is
what we want to keep driving."

The STIHL Sustainability Report is available online at
https://sustainabilityreport.stihl.com/2021

The complete press release and pictures are available for downloading from the
STIHL website at https://www.stihl.com/daily-pressbusiness-press.aspx

Contact:

Your contact for daily and business press:
ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG
Dr. Stefan Caspari
Head of Corporate Communications and Public Relations
Andreas-Stihl-Straße 4 / 71336 Waiblingen
Phone: +49 - (0) 7151/26-1402
Fax: +49 - (0) 7151/26-81402
E-Mail: mailto:stefan.caspari@stihl.de

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/64484/5236323
OTS: ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  11   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

STIHL publishes its first sustainability report (FOTO) The STIHL Group has published its first sustainability report, detailing the company's sustainability strategy and activities. The title of the report, "Acting for Tomorrow," reflects the philosophy by which the business has been guided since …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DSM and Firmenich to merge, becoming the leading creation and innovation partner in nutrition, ...
Die Fed lässt grüßen, Kommentar zur Inflation von Stefan Reccius
BITMARCK und RISE realisieren digitale Identität auf höchstem Schutzniveau, unter anderem ...
Neuer PEUGEOT 408: Der Unerwartete (FOTO)
ÖKOWORLD AG: Deutliche Steigerung des Jahresüberschusses gegenüber dem Vorjahr / Die Rekorddividende ...
Neue Wege zum Kunden - Für Konsumgüterhersteller bricht eine neue Ära an (FOTO)
Nationales chinesisches Seidenmuseum: Wiedereröffnung mit "Fashion Silhouettes"-Ausstellung im Hangzhou Tower
TOMRA ruft zum Schließen weiterer Kreisläufe auf (FOTO)
DWDM-Systemtechnik verbindet Innovation mit Zukunftstechnologie / Im neuen Innovationscampus der ...
Flughafengesellschaft Berlin Brandenburg bekommt bis zu 2,4 Milliarden Euro von den Gesellschaftern
Titel
Norgine Announces Investment from Goldman Sachs Asset Management
Growatt stellt mit 19 von EUPD Research verliehenen Siegeln "Top Brand PV Inverter" einen ...
Bundesweite Störungen der EC- und Bank-Kartenzahlungen beflügeln das Bezahlen mit QR-Code
Sensation: Landgericht Stuttgart verurteilt auch Wohnmobil-Hersteller Knaus Tabbert im Abgasskandal von Fiat ...
DSM and Firmenich to merge, becoming the leading creation and innovation partner in nutrition, ...
Zensus 2022 erfolgreich gestartet: 7 Millionen Online-Fragebogen wurden beantwortet
BMO Financial Group Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results
VHV Gruppe mit starkem Geschäftsjahr 2021
Lyca Mobile setzt nach erfolgreichem Pilotproject die Flytxt CVM Accelerator Lösung in Europa ...
DeFi in Schockstarre, Kommentar zum Kryptomarkt von Alex Wehnert
Titel
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
Absturz der Adler Group: Was wusste die Bafin? / 2021 keine Dividende / Dr. Stoll & Sauer bietet Anlegern ...
Fairer Handel heißt Gerechtigkeit für alle - globale Lieferketten für ...
Auch Adler-Group-Tochter Consus Real Estate in schweren Turbulenzen / Dr. Stoll & Sauer bietet ...
Industrielles Internet der Dinge: PwC Deutschland erweitert Ökosystem durch Beteiligung an PerfectPattern GmbH
FUJI EUROPE CORPORATION expands activities in UK and Ireland
Norgine Announces Investment from Goldman Sachs Asset Management
Priority Software Acquires Softsolutions, A Leading Provider of ERP-Based Web Portals and Mobile ...
SNIPES enters a new market by acquiring the Croatian retailer "Shooster" (FOTO)
Titel
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co: Steuerfalle Kryptowährung (FOTO)
Nayax Acquires Israeli Tech Start-up Weezmo
Deutsche Vermögensberatung AG (DVAG) auf dem Siegertreppchen / DVAG als bester ...
NORMA nimmt bayerisches HOPFENSEER Hell-Bier deutschlandweit ins Sortiment auf / Bayerischer ...
Absturz der Adler Group: Was wusste die Bafin? / 2021 keine Dividende / Dr. Stoll & Sauer bietet Anlegern ...
Sardinien - Waldbrände und Covid verunsichern Urlauber
Postbank Wohnatlas 2022 / Immobilienpreise fliegen 2021 zu neuen Höhen (FOTO)