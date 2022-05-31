STIHL publishes its first sustainability report (FOTO)

Waiblingen (ots) - The STIHL Group has published its first sustainabilityreport, detailing the company's sustainability strategy and activities. Thetitle of the report, "Acting for Tomorrow," reflects the philosophy by which thebusiness has been guided since its founding over 95 years ago.In 2021, STIHL developed a sustainability strategy with the goal of enhancingits previous sustainability policy, consolidating its efforts to date, andsignificantly stepping up its ongoing activities. The family owned business hasset itself ambitious targets in three focal areas - ecosystems, circularity, andcare - for the time between now and 2030. STIHL's goal in doing so is to becomeclimate-neutral and resource-efficient while acting fairly, as it has done inthe past, to continue making it easier for people to work in and with nature.Part of the company's aim in doing so is to make a measurable contribution toachieving the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Dr. NikolasStihl, the grandson of company founder Andreas Stihl and Chairman of STIHL'sAdvisory and Supervisory Boards, says: "As a business rooted in forestry, wehave traditionally had a deep connection with the natural world. Since ourlivelihood depends on nature, everything we do has always been focused onpeople, nature, and their power to grow. That is what drives us - and that iswhat we want to keep driving."The STIHL Sustainability Report is available online athttps://sustainabilityreport.stihl.com/2021The complete press release and pictures are available for downloading from theSTIHL website at https://www.stihl.com/daily-pressbusiness-press.aspxContact:Your contact for daily and business press:ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KGDr. Stefan CaspariHead of Corporate Communications and Public RelationsAndreas-Stihl-Straße 4 / 71336 WaiblingenPhone: +49 - (0) 7151/26-1402Fax: +49 - (0) 7151/26-81402E-Mail: mailto:stefan.caspari@stihl.deAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/64484/5236323OTS: ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG