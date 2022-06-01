checkAd

Dormakaba Wins Airports Tender in Norway

(PLX AI) – Dormakaba wins tender for all state-owned Norwegian airports.Dormakaba says agreement with Avinor for a volume in the single-digit millions (CHF)Agreement for the sales and maintenance of 450 Argus Air eGate solutions

  • (PLX AI) – Dormakaba wins tender for all state-owned Norwegian airports.
  • Dormakaba says agreement with Avinor for a volume in the single-digit millions (CHF)
  • Agreement for the sales and maintenance of 450 Argus Air eGate solutions
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  42   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Dormakaba Wins Airports Tender in Norway (PLX AI) – Dormakaba wins tender for all state-owned Norwegian airports.Dormakaba says agreement with Avinor for a volume in the single-digit millions (CHF)Agreement for the sales and maintenance of 450 Argus Air eGate solutions

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Salesforce Q1 Earnings Beat Expectations; FY Guidance Raised
Buy Swedbank on Attractive Valuation, Nordea Says in Upgrade
HusCompagniet Discount to Peers Is Unwarranted, Carnegie Says, Initiating with Buy
Saipem Sells Drilling Onshore Ops to KCAD for $550 Million Plus 10% Stake in KCAD
Dormakaba Wins Airports Tender in Norway
PGS Sees MultiClient Late Sales Revenues Over $100 Million in Q2
Matas Q4 Earnings Below Expectations; FY Guidance in Line
Titel
NVIDIA Shares Drop After Q2 Revenue Outlook Below Consensus Even as Q1 Earnings Beat
Hexagon Purus Dives 22% After Losing Potential $2 Billion Truck Battery Contract
Bavarian Nordic Raises Outlook Again After More Monkeypox Vaccine Contracts
Bavarian Nordic Raises Guidance After Getting Large Vaccine Contract in Response to Monkeypox ...
Medtronic Q4 Earnings Below Consensus; Sees 2023 Organic Growth 4-5%
Siemens Gamesa Gets Wind Turbine Order for 110 MW in Spain
Aker Solutions Gets up to Nearly NOK 2 Billion in Contracts for Halten East Development
Meltwater 1Q Revenue of USD $109m Exceeds Guidance Range of $105m-$107m; Reaffirms 2022 Forecast
NKT Gets High-Voltage Cable Order of Less Than EUR 700 Million
Lanxess Sets up JV with Advent, Gets EUR 1.1 Billion in Cash Plus 40% Stake
Titel
Telefonica Subsidiary Telefonica Tech Buys BE-terna Group for up to EUR 350 Million
Plug Power Q1 Revenue Below Expectations; Keeps FY Targets Unchanged
TeamViewer Q1 Adjusted EBITDA EUR 83.2 Million vs. Estimate EUR 62 Million
Nel Q1 Revenue NOK 213 Million vs. Estimate NOK 248 Million
Bavarian Nordic Surges Another 22% as Monkeypox Vaccine Could Be Game Changer, Danske Says
Vonovia Q1 Net Income EUR -29.1 Million
Bavarian Nordic May Benefit from Monkeypox Vaccine Stockpiling, Nordea Says
Evotec Q1 Adjusted EBITDA EUR 18.9 Million
Block Q1 Revenue Misses Estimates, but Adj. EBITDA Is Ahead
Deutsche Post Q1 EBIT EUR 2,200 Million vs. Estimate EUR 1,932 Million
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian