Dormakaba Wins Airports Tender in Norway
(PLX AI) – Dormakaba wins tender for all state-owned Norwegian airports.Dormakaba says agreement with Avinor for a volume in the single-digit millions (CHF)Agreement for the sales and maintenance of 450 Argus Air eGate solutions
