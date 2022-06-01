Saipem Sells Drilling Onshore Ops to KCAD for $550 Million Plus 10% Stake in KCAD
(PLX AI) – Saipem signs agreement with KCA Deutag for sale of Drilling Onshore business.Saipem total consideration $550 million in cash plus 10% equity stake in KCADSaipem operates its Drilling Onshore business globally outside Italy, with a focus …
- (PLX AI) – Saipem signs agreement with KCA Deutag for sale of Drilling Onshore business.
- Saipem total consideration $550 million in cash plus 10% equity stake in KCAD
- Saipem operates its Drilling Onshore business globally outside Italy, with a focus in the Middle East and Americas, in 13 countries with around 4,000 people and with a portfolio of 83 proprietary land rigs
- Saipem’s Drilling Onshore business posted full year 2021 revenues of 347 million euro and adjusted EBITDA of 82 million euro
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0