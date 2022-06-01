(PLX AI) – Saipem signs agreement with KCA Deutag for sale of Drilling Onshore business.Saipem total consideration $550 million in cash plus 10% equity stake in KCADSaipem operates its Drilling Onshore business globally outside Italy, with a focus …

Saipem Sells Drilling Onshore Ops to KCAD for $550 Million Plus 10% Stake in KCAD

