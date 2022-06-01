AkzoNobel Buys Kansai Paint's African Business
(PLX AI) – AkzoNobel to acquire African paints and coatings activities from Kansai Paint.Present in 12 countries in Africa, Kansai Paint has regional consolidated revenue of around EUR 280 millionAcquiring Kansai Paint’s activities in the region …
- Present in 12 countries in Africa, Kansai Paint has regional consolidated revenue of around EUR 280 million
- Acquiring Kansai Paint’s activities in the region will help us to further expand our paints and coatings business in Africa and provide a strong platform for future growth,” says AkzoNobel CEO, Thierry Vanlancker
- Completion, which is subject to regulatory approvals, is expected during the course of 2023
