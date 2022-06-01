TGS Rises After PGS Reports Strong Multi-Client Sales
(PLX AI) – TGS shares rise 4% after PGS reports Q2 multi-client sales will be in excess of $100 million.PGS shares up 12%PGS says continue to see an improvement of the marine seismic market in 2022 with significant lates sales, including high …
- PGS shares up 12%
- PGS says continue to see an improvement of the marine seismic market in 2022 with significant lates sales, including high transfer fees
- The main driver for the late sales appears to be transfer fees previously announced to be recognized in Q2/Q3, now expected to be booked in Q2, analysts at SEB said
- Expect to see a similar positive effect for Q2 late sales for TGS, SEB said
