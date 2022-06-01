Climate tech's major funding gap spotlighted in new pitch deck collection curated by Pitch Software GmbH

Berlin (ots/PRNewswire) - Pitch's new presentation collection

(https://bit.ly/3aBaunH) for World Environment Day showcases over 40 pitch decks

from startups tackling sustainability challenges



Pitch (https://pitch.com/) , the collaborative presentation platform for modern

teams, today announced the launch of Fund Our Future (https://bit.ly/3aBaunH) ,

a new presentation collection compiled for World Environment Day 2022. With over

40 pitch decks from startups tackling a broad range of sustainability

challenges, in sectors ranging from energy and agriculture to finance and

fashion, the collection highlights the pressing need for more comprehensive

investment in climate-oriented technologies.





"Reversing climate change is humanity's largest challenge, and humankind's biggest opportunity for innovation," said Christian Reber, founder and CEO of Pitch. "Founders in greentech are launching impactful products that solve global problems, and address a truly global market. It's critical that investors accelerate and diversify their approach to financing this space."

2021 was a record year for climate tech fundraising, with more than $40 billion raised (https://climatetechvc.substack.com/p/40b-2021-climate-venture-recap?r=340dl&s=r) . However, according to a recent report from PwC (https://www.pwc.com/gx/en/services/sustainability/publications/state-of-climate-tech.html) , the technologies that represent over 80% of future emissions reduction potential have received just 25% of climate tech investment since 2013.

"We have an enormous funding gap in Europe for climate tech" said Danihjel Visevic, managing partner at World Fund. " Europe leads the world when it comes to climate R&D, yet only 10% of VC money invested in Europe goes to climate crisis fighting technology. This is the gulf between knowing what we need to do to solve the climate crisis, and having the ability to make meaningful, positive change. At World Fund, we take the view that financial returns - which drive decision making for the wider venture capital community - are now best sought out when you can guarantee a climate return. For the funding gap to narrow, we need others to join us in this fight, and to re-focus their efforts on climate returns."

The Fund Our Future collection (https://bit.ly/3aBaunH) is hosted on Pitch's presentation gallery (http://www.pitch.com/presentations) , a dedicated public home for presentations.