checkAd

Climate tech's major funding gap spotlighted in new pitch deck collection curated by Pitch Software GmbH

Berlin (ots/PRNewswire) - Pitch's new presentation collection
(https://bit.ly/3aBaunH) for World Environment Day showcases over 40 pitch decks
from startups tackling sustainability challenges

Pitch (https://pitch.com/) , the collaborative presentation platform for modern
teams, today announced the launch of Fund Our Future (https://bit.ly/3aBaunH) ,
a new presentation collection compiled for World Environment Day 2022. With over
40 pitch decks from startups tackling a broad range of sustainability
challenges, in sectors ranging from energy and agriculture to finance and
fashion, the collection highlights the pressing need for more comprehensive
investment in climate-oriented technologies.

"Reversing climate change is humanity's largest challenge, and humankind's
biggest opportunity for innovation," said Christian Reber, founder and CEO of
Pitch. "Founders in greentech are launching impactful products that solve global
problems, and address a truly global market. It's critical that investors
accelerate and diversify their approach to financing this space."

2021 was a record year for climate tech fundraising, with more than $40 billion
raised (https://climatetechvc.substack.com/p/40b-2021-climate-venture-recap?r=34
0dl&s=r) . However, according to a recent report from PwC (https://www.pwc.com/g
x/en/services/sustainability/publications/state-of-climate-tech.html) , the
technologies that represent over 80% of future emissions reduction potential
have received just 25% of climate tech investment since 2013.

"We have an enormous funding gap in Europe for climate tech" said Danijel
Visevic, managing partner at World Fund. " Europe leads the world when it comes
to climate R&D, yet only 10% of VC money invested in Europe goes to climate
crisis fighting technology. This is the gulf between knowing what we need to do
to solve the climate crisis, and having the ability to make meaningful, positive
change. At World Fund, we take the view that financial returns - which drive
decision making for the wider venture capital community - are now best sought
out when you can guarantee a climate return. For the funding gap to narrow, we
need others to join us in this fight, and to re-focus their efforts on climate
returns."

The Fund Our Future collection (https://bit.ly/3aBaunH) is hosted on Pitch's
presentation gallery (http://www.pitch.com/presentations) , a dedicated public
home for presentations.

About Pitch

Pitch is the collaborative presentation platform for modern teams. With a focus
on real-time collaboration, smart workflows, and intuitive design features,
Pitch makes it fast and delightful for teams to create and deliver beautiful
presentations. To learn more and create a free account, visit
http://www.pitch.com .

Contact:

Willow Thompson,
+49 15906546379,
willow@pitch.io

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/163394/5236514
OTS: Pitch Software GmbH



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  23   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Climate tech's major funding gap spotlighted in new pitch deck collection curated by Pitch Software GmbH Pitch's new presentation collection (https://bit.ly/3aBaunH) for World Environment Day showcases over 40 pitch decks from startups tackling sustainability challenges Pitch (https://pitch.com/) , the collaborative presentation platform for modern …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
RETURN OF MARTINI REINVENTION: elit(TM) Vodka's Global Cocktail Competition is Back with a Sustainable Twist
TOMRA calls for closing the loop on plastics and beyond (FOTO)
Huawei und Skyscanner gehen Flugpartnerschaft ein, um den Verbrauchern noch mehr Auswahl auf Petal ...
Neuer PEUGEOT 408: Der Unerwartete (FOTO)
Wie globale Vordenker mit der Vision, einen gerechteren und saubereren Planeten zu schaffen, ...
Mangelware Gebrauchtwagen - Ist jetzt ein guter Zeitpunkt für den Autoverkauf? (FOTO)
Baugewerbe: Digitalisierung ist Mega-Thema der Branche
Eine georgische gemeinnützige Stiftung hat den offiziellen Start des innovativen Kryptosystems ...
DWDM-Systemtechnik verbindet Innovation mit Zukunftstechnologie / Im neuen Innovationscampus der ...
De-facto-Einbauverbot für Öl- und Gasheizungen schon ab 2024 die richtige Entscheidung ...
Titel
Norgine Announces Investment from Goldman Sachs Asset Management
Growatt stellt mit 19 von EUPD Research verliehenen Siegeln "Top Brand PV Inverter" einen ...
Bundesweite Störungen der EC- und Bank-Kartenzahlungen beflügeln das Bezahlen mit QR-Code
DSM and Firmenich to merge, becoming the leading creation and innovation partner in nutrition, ...
Sensation: Landgericht Stuttgart verurteilt auch Wohnmobil-Hersteller Knaus Tabbert im Abgasskandal von Fiat ...
BMO Financial Group Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results
RETURN OF MARTINI REINVENTION: elit(TM) Vodka's Global Cocktail Competition is Back with a Sustainable Twist
Zensus 2022 erfolgreich gestartet: 7 Millionen Online-Fragebogen wurden beantwortet
VHV Gruppe mit starkem Geschäftsjahr 2021
DeFi in Schockstarre, Kommentar zum Kryptomarkt von Alex Wehnert
Titel
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
Absturz der Adler Group: Was wusste die Bafin? / 2021 keine Dividende / Dr. Stoll & Sauer bietet Anlegern ...
Fairer Handel heißt Gerechtigkeit für alle - globale Lieferketten für ...
Auch Adler-Group-Tochter Consus Real Estate in schweren Turbulenzen / Dr. Stoll & Sauer bietet ...
Industrielles Internet der Dinge: PwC Deutschland erweitert Ökosystem durch Beteiligung an PerfectPattern GmbH
FUJI EUROPE CORPORATION expands activities in UK and Ireland
Norgine Announces Investment from Goldman Sachs Asset Management
Priority Software Acquires Softsolutions, A Leading Provider of ERP-Based Web Portals and Mobile ...
SNIPES enters a new market by acquiring the Croatian retailer "Shooster" (FOTO)
Titel
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co: Steuerfalle Kryptowährung (FOTO)
Nayax Acquires Israeli Tech Start-up Weezmo
Deutsche Vermögensberatung AG (DVAG) auf dem Siegertreppchen / DVAG als bester ...
NORMA nimmt bayerisches HOPFENSEER Hell-Bier deutschlandweit ins Sortiment auf / Bayerischer ...
Absturz der Adler Group: Was wusste die Bafin? / 2021 keine Dividende / Dr. Stoll & Sauer bietet Anlegern ...
Sardinien - Waldbrände und Covid verunsichern Urlauber
Postbank Wohnatlas 2022 / Immobilienpreise fliegen 2021 zu neuen Höhen (FOTO)