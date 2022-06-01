Climate tech's major funding gap spotlighted in new pitch deck collection curated by Pitch Software GmbH
Berlin (ots/PRNewswire) - Pitch's new presentation collection
(https://bit.ly/3aBaunH) for World Environment Day showcases over 40 pitch decks
from startups tackling sustainability challenges
Pitch (https://pitch.com/) , the collaborative presentation platform for modern
teams, today announced the launch of Fund Our Future (https://bit.ly/3aBaunH) ,
a new presentation collection compiled for World Environment Day 2022. With over
40 pitch decks from startups tackling a broad range of sustainability
challenges, in sectors ranging from energy and agriculture to finance and
fashion, the collection highlights the pressing need for more comprehensive
investment in climate-oriented technologies.
(https://bit.ly/3aBaunH) for World Environment Day showcases over 40 pitch decks
from startups tackling sustainability challenges
Pitch (https://pitch.com/) , the collaborative presentation platform for modern
teams, today announced the launch of Fund Our Future (https://bit.ly/3aBaunH) ,
a new presentation collection compiled for World Environment Day 2022. With over
40 pitch decks from startups tackling a broad range of sustainability
challenges, in sectors ranging from energy and agriculture to finance and
fashion, the collection highlights the pressing need for more comprehensive
investment in climate-oriented technologies.
"Reversing climate change is humanity's largest challenge, and humankind's
biggest opportunity for innovation," said Christian Reber, founder and CEO of
Pitch. "Founders in greentech are launching impactful products that solve global
problems, and address a truly global market. It's critical that investors
accelerate and diversify their approach to financing this space."
2021 was a record year for climate tech fundraising, with more than $40 billion
raised (https://climatetechvc.substack.com/p/40b-2021-climate-venture-recap?r=34
0dl&s=r) . However, according to a recent report from PwC (https://www.pwc.com/g
x/en/services/sustainability/publications/state-of-climate-tech.html) , the
technologies that represent over 80% of future emissions reduction potential
have received just 25% of climate tech investment since 2013.
"We have an enormous funding gap in Europe for climate tech" said Danijel
Visevic, managing partner at World Fund. " Europe leads the world when it comes
to climate R&D, yet only 10% of VC money invested in Europe goes to climate
crisis fighting technology. This is the gulf between knowing what we need to do
to solve the climate crisis, and having the ability to make meaningful, positive
change. At World Fund, we take the view that financial returns - which drive
decision making for the wider venture capital community - are now best sought
out when you can guarantee a climate return. For the funding gap to narrow, we
need others to join us in this fight, and to re-focus their efforts on climate
returns."
The Fund Our Future collection (https://bit.ly/3aBaunH) is hosted on Pitch's
presentation gallery (http://www.pitch.com/presentations) , a dedicated public
home for presentations.
About Pitch
Pitch is the collaborative presentation platform for modern teams. With a focus
on real-time collaboration, smart workflows, and intuitive design features,
Pitch makes it fast and delightful for teams to create and deliver beautiful
presentations. To learn more and create a free account, visit
http://www.pitch.com .
Contact:
Willow Thompson,
+49 15906546379,
willow@pitch.io
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/163394/5236514
OTS: Pitch Software GmbH
biggest opportunity for innovation," said Christian Reber, founder and CEO of
Pitch. "Founders in greentech are launching impactful products that solve global
problems, and address a truly global market. It's critical that investors
accelerate and diversify their approach to financing this space."
2021 was a record year for climate tech fundraising, with more than $40 billion
raised (https://climatetechvc.substack.com/p/40b-2021-climate-venture-recap?r=34
0dl&s=r) . However, according to a recent report from PwC (https://www.pwc.com/g
x/en/services/sustainability/publications/state-of-climate-tech.html) , the
technologies that represent over 80% of future emissions reduction potential
have received just 25% of climate tech investment since 2013.
"We have an enormous funding gap in Europe for climate tech" said Danijel
Visevic, managing partner at World Fund. " Europe leads the world when it comes
to climate R&D, yet only 10% of VC money invested in Europe goes to climate
crisis fighting technology. This is the gulf between knowing what we need to do
to solve the climate crisis, and having the ability to make meaningful, positive
change. At World Fund, we take the view that financial returns - which drive
decision making for the wider venture capital community - are now best sought
out when you can guarantee a climate return. For the funding gap to narrow, we
need others to join us in this fight, and to re-focus their efforts on climate
returns."
The Fund Our Future collection (https://bit.ly/3aBaunH) is hosted on Pitch's
presentation gallery (http://www.pitch.com/presentations) , a dedicated public
home for presentations.
About Pitch
Pitch is the collaborative presentation platform for modern teams. With a focus
on real-time collaboration, smart workflows, and intuitive design features,
Pitch makes it fast and delightful for teams to create and deliver beautiful
presentations. To learn more and create a free account, visit
http://www.pitch.com .
Contact:
Willow Thompson,
+49 15906546379,
willow@pitch.io
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/163394/5236514
OTS: Pitch Software GmbH
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 23 | 0 |