TXOne Networks presents the EdgeIPS Pro 216 High Port Density IPS Array for advanced OT Core Network Defense / New cyber defense device satisfies the specialized needs of SMB manufacturers (FOTO)
San Francisco/Taipei (ots) - TXOne Networks (https://txone.com/) , the global
leader of OT zero trust cybersecurity, announced today the release of their
OT-native EdgeIPS Pro 216 network appliance. This new iteration of the
industry-proven EdgeIPS Pro product family comes in a compact form factor
specially designed to support SMB manufacturers in their cybersecurity journey.
EdgeIPS Pro 216 deploys flexibly in a cabinet or IT rackmount to suit business
scale and security resources, providing revolutionary hardware architecture that
enables SMB businesses to enjoy the power of flexible deployment and
productivity-based workplace cyber defense.
Today, the digital transformation is in high gear across every vertical and
fast-reacting SMB manufacturers are eager for the productivity benefits of
secure operational integrity. As the OT/ICS threat landscape transforms rapidly
- often in a matter of days -the lack of viable cybersecurity resources is a
critical challenge. SMB manufacturers in particular must find network security
solutions that can offer unprecedented flexibility, including working well
within both centralized and distributed environments and being able to handle
long haul operation even in harsh working conditions.
EdgeIPS Pro 216 sets a new standard for OT/ICS networking defense, guaranteeing
operational continuity and the unprecedented scalability that SMB manufacturers
need. Combining TXOne's one-pass Deep Packet Inspection (TXODPI) technology with
purpose-built hardware, the solutions offer network segmentation with protocol
filtering for a wide range of OT protocols.
"As the leader in OT zero trust cybersecurity, TXOne's solutions continue to
evolve with today's OT/ICS threat landscape to meet the needs of SMB
manufacturers," said Dr. Terence Liu, CEO of TXOne Networks. "EdgeIPS Pro 216
comes ready to guard your facilities against cyberattacks and prevent disruption
of day-to-day shop floor operation."
EdgeIPS Pro 216 is part of TXOne's award-winning EdgeIPS Pro series. The series
was introduced in 2021 to meet the fast-changing needs of smart factory owners
running centrally managed or highly-automated factories with multiple production
lines. Leaders in the semiconductor and automotive industries immediately put
EdgeIPS Pro into wide use protecting their facilities, and it since became a
lynchpin in the cyberdefensive foundations of many organizations across the
world in a wide range of verticals. This led to the development of specialized
versions of the EdgeIPS Pro solution, which now make up a series that covers
every industrial vertical.
