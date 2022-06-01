TXOne Networks presents the EdgeIPS Pro 216 High Port Density IPS Array for advanced OT Core Network Defense / New cyber defense device satisfies the specialized needs of SMB manufacturers (FOTO)

San Francisco/Taipei (ots) - TXOne Networks (https://txone.com/) , the global

leader of OT zero trust cybersecurity, announced today the release of their

OT-native EdgeIPS Pro 216 network appliance. This new iteration of the

industry-proven EdgeIPS Pro product family comes in a compact form factor

specially designed to support SMB manufacturers in their cybersecurity journey.

EdgeIPS Pro 216 deploys flexibly in a cabinet or IT rackmount to suit business

scale and security resources, providing revolutionary hardware architecture that

enables SMB businesses to enjoy the power of flexible deployment and

productivity-based workplace cyber defense.



Today, the digital transformation is in high gear across every vertical and

fast-reacting SMB manufacturers are eager for the productivity benefits of

secure operational integrity. As the OT/ICS threat landscape transforms rapidly

- often in a matter of days -the lack of viable cybersecurity resources is a

critical challenge. SMB manufacturers in particular must find network security

solutions that can offer unprecedented flexibility, including working well

within both centralized and distributed environments and being able to handle

long haul operation even in harsh working conditions.



