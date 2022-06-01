checkAd

Tau-targeting Alzheimer's treatment, HMTM, moving toward regulatory submission based on initial data from TauRx's LUCIDITY trial

Singapore (ots/PRNewswire) -

- LUCIDITY data suggest that participants receiving hydromethylthionine mesylate
(HMTM) decline at a rate substantially less than is typical in Alzheimer's
based on published research
- Safety profile is favourable and consistent with previous HMTM studies
- TauRx will now pursue regulatory submission and coverage for HMTM

TauRx Pharmaceuticals Ltd, the global leader in tau-based research in
Alzheimer's, today announced unblinding of initial data from completion of the
randomised portion of their pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial, LUCIDITY
(NCT03446001).

TauRx's lead investigative oral drug, HMTM, has been tested in 598 people with
Alzheimer's. Following our 12 month blinded phase of the study, participants
have moved forward to an additional one year open label phase.

Professor Claude Wischik, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of TauRx, commented:
"The output indicates that participants receiving HMTM decline at a rate
substantially less than is typical in Alzheimer's based on published research.
This was seen for both cognitive and functional endpoints across a broad range
of severity from mild cognitive impairment (MCI) to moderate Alzheimer's.
Importantly, the safety profile is favourable and consistent with previous
studies.

"Our data analysis is ongoing and will be reported at a later date. We look
forward to providing an update on our progress on 9th June 2022 at the 35th
Global Conference of Alzheimer's Disease International.

"Our expert advisors including EVERSANA are confident in our moving toward
regulatory submission and gaining coverage for HMTM.

"Today with limited treatments for Alzheimer's, the standard of care does not
impact the underlying causes of symptom progression. HMTM aims to significantly
slow disease progression, providing longer term benefits compared to medications
brought to market almost twenty years ago."

Prior to the release of the LUCIDITY interim data, the UK Medicines & Healthcare
products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) granted the company an Innovation Passport on
18th May 2022. The Innovation Passport is the first stage of the Innovative
Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP), which is intended to accelerate development
and approval times, facilitating access to new products and indications.

Professor Wischik explains, "The ILAP designation represents a clear signal of
regulatory support for a prospective treatment breakthrough in Alzheimer's,
which remains one of the world's greatest unmet medical needs. Dementia is a
leading cause of death around the world, and the Innovation Passport, as the
first stage of the ILAP scheme, enables access to the collaborative approach of
