Tau-targeting Alzheimer's treatment, HMTM, moving toward regulatory submission based on initial data from TauRx's LUCIDITY trial

- LUCIDITY data suggest that participants receiving hydromethylthionine mesylate

(HMTM) decline at a rate substantially less than is typical in Alzheimer's

based on published research

- Safety profile is favourable and consistent with previous HMTM studies

- TauRx will now pursue regulatory submission and coverage for HMTM



TauRx Pharmaceuticals Ltd, the global leader in tau-based research in

Alzheimer's, today announced unblinding of initial data from completion of the

randomised portion of their pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial, LUCIDITY

(NCT03446001).





TauRx's lead investigative oral drug, HMTM, has been tested in 598 people withAlzheimer's. Following our 12 month blinded phase of the study, participantshave moved forward to an additional one year open label phase.Professor Claude Wischik, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of TauRx, commented:"The output indicates that participants receiving HMTM decline at a ratesubstantially less than is typical in Alzheimer's based on published research.This was seen for both cognitive and functional endpoints across a broad rangeof severity from mild cognitive impairment (MCI) to moderate Alzheimer's.Importantly, the safety profile is favourable and consistent with previousstudies."Our data analysis is ongoing and will be reported at a later date. We lookforward to providing an update on our progress on 9th June 2022 at the 35thGlobal Conference of Alzheimer's Disease International."Our expert advisors including EVERSANA are confident in our moving towardregulatory submission and gaining coverage for HMTM."Today with limited treatments for Alzheimer's, the standard of care does notimpact the underlying causes of symptom progression. HMTM aims to significantlyslow disease progression, providing longer term benefits compared to medicationsbrought to market almost twenty years ago."Prior to the release of the LUCIDITY interim data, the UK Medicines & Healthcareproducts Regulatory Agency (MHRA) granted the company an Innovation Passport on18th May 2022. The Innovation Passport is the first stage of the InnovativeLicensing and Access Pathway (ILAP), which is intended to accelerate developmentand approval times, facilitating access to new products and indications.Professor Wischik explains, "The ILAP designation represents a clear signal ofregulatory support for a prospective treatment breakthrough in Alzheimer's,which remains one of the world's greatest unmet medical needs. Dementia is aleading cause of death around the world, and the Innovation Passport, as thefirst stage of the ILAP scheme, enables access to the collaborative approach of