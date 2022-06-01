DoorDash Raises Quarterly Marketplace GOV Outlook
(PLX AI) – DoorDash updates outlook for the three months ending June 30.DoorDash Standalone Marketplace GOV Updated Outlook $12.5B - $12.7B, up from $12.1B-12.5B previouslyDoorDash Standalone Adjusted EBITDA Updated Outlook $0 - $100M …
- DoorDash Standalone Marketplace GOV Updated Outlook $12.5B - $12.7B, up from $12.1B-12.5B previously
- DoorDash Standalone Adjusted EBITDA Updated Outlook $0 - $100M (unchanged)
- Combined DoorDash and Wolt outlook for the quarter: Marketplace GOV $12.8-13 billion, and adjusted EBITDA $0-100 million
- DoorDash is not able, at this time, to provide GAAP outlook for net loss for the three months ending June 30, 2022 or a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss because of the difficulty of estimating certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA that cannot be reasonably predicted
