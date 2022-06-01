NNIT Wins DKK 1 Billion Contract with Danish Central Bank
- (PLX AI) – NNIT wins substantial contract for administrative IT systems and services with Danmarks Nationalbank.
- NNIT says contract has an estimated worth of DKK 1 billion and runs for a period of six years with the possibility for extending for another two years
- Danmarks Nationalbank is expected to sign the contract on June 14, 2022 after expiration of the standstill period
- 2022 outlook for revenue growth of 2-5% with an operating profit margin before special items of around 5% is unchanged
