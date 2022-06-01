GSMA APPOINTS LARA DEWAR AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER
London (ots/PRNewswire) - The GSMA has appointed Lara Dewar as Chief Marketing
Officer (CMO). Ms. Dewar starts effective from 1st June and will report to GSMA
Director General, Mats Granryd. The move follows Ms. Dewar's delivery of
strategic reputational and corporate communications for the GSMA as Global Head
of PR and Communications.
For more than two years, Ms. Dewar has helped the GSMA navigate pivotal global
milestones, such as the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as complex and shifting
industry landscapes. Her experience, insights, and in-depth knowledge of the
business provide an exceptional platform from which Ms. Dewar will hit the
ground running and lead the GSMA's global marketing and communications strategy.
Ms. Dewar's mandate includes identifying and delivering strategic marketing
solutions for the GSMA, as well as responsibility for marketing the
industry-leading global convening event MWC Barcelona
(https://www.mwcbarcelona.com/) and the entire MWC and Mobile 360 series (https:
//www.mobile360series.com/riyadh/?msclkid=205728e0d11311ec95e9edca01cc2638) .
"I am delighted to promote Lara to CMO at the GSMA. Over the past two years,
Lara's leadership of the global communications function has been meticulous and
truly transformative," said the GSMA's Direct General, Mats Granryd. "At every
opportunity, Lara has risen to the complex reputational challenges the industry
has faced, and I have no doubt she will continue to do so in her new role. Most
importantly, I'm excited for Lara to be part of the GSMA leadership team, and I
very much look forward to our continued collaboration."
Ms. Dewar commented, "I am truly humbled and excited to lead the team that is
responsible for marketing one of the most prestigious convening events for
business and policymakers. I'm also looking forward to amplifying the other core
activities of the GSMA like deepening the understanding of the importance of
connectivity, and mobile technology's power to strengthen economies and enhance
lives. This technology enables limitless possibilities, and with it comes a
responsibility to continue reimagining how to ensure that everyone benefits, and
no one is left out, reducing the usage gap (https://www.gsma.com/r/somic/) ."
Before joining the GSMA in January 2020, Ms. Dewar worked at World Vision, where
she held positions including Chief Marketing & Development Officer and
Partnership Leader. In this role, she was responsible for reputation management
across a $2.5 billion-dollar enterprise operating in 100 countries with over
38,000 employees. Ms. Dewar has also held positions including Chief Corporate
Services Officer at Crossroads Media Group, Vice President Operations & Human
Resources at Jameson Bank, North American Director of Customer Experience at
Direct Energy, and Director of Corporate Accounts at Thomas Cook Group.
Ms. Dewar holds a B.A. degree in English & Women's Studies from the University
of Western Ontario. A Canadian, she resides with her family in the U.K.
About GSMA The GSMA is a global organisation unifying the mobile ecosystem to
discover, develop and deliver innovation foundational to positive business
environments and societal change. Our vision is to unlock the full power of
connectivity so that people, industry, and society thrive. Representing mobile
operators and organisations across the mobile ecosystem and adjacent industries,
the GSMA delivers for its members across three broad pillars: Connectivity for
Good, Industry Services and Solutions, and Outreach. This activity includes
advancing policy, tackling today's biggest societal challenges, underpinning the
technology and interoperability that make mobile work, and providing the world's
largest platform to convene the mobile ecosystem at the MWC and M360 series of
events.
We invite you to find out more at https://gsma.com
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1385555/GSMA_Logo.jpg
Contact:
GSMA Press Office,
+44 (0) 7971 353 876,
pressoffice@gsma.com,
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/72603/5236985
OTS: GSMA
