Xella successfully completes sale of URSA

Duisburg (ots) -



- Sale of insulation business is an important step to focus on building

materials solutions

- Xella is ideally positioned in a rapidly changing industry



Xella Group, a leading European building materials provider of sustainable,

efficient, and affordable walling solutions, today announced that it has

successfully completed the sale of its insulation business URSA to Etex. The

transaction closed today with the approval of relevant authorities and includes

13 production sites. URSA is a European leader in extruded polystyrene (XPS) and

featuring among the top three producers for glass mineral wool. Financial

details of the transaction were not disclosed.





Christophe Clemente, CEO of Xella, comments: "With this portfoliosimplification, Xella makes an important step to focus its resources on thedevelopment of building materials solutions. With our complementary producttypes, autoclaved aerated concrete and calcium silicate products, we aim tostrengthen our position as a leading European supplier of masonry solutions. Iwarmly thank the URSA teams for their achievements during the successful pastyears within Xella Group and wish them a bright future with Etex."Bernard Delvaux, CEO of Etex, adds: "With the acquisition of URSA we continue tobecome a global leader in lightweight and modular construction. This acquisitionis a perfect fit for Etex, combining a new growth platform with a strong focuson sustainability. I warmly welcome more than 1,700 URSA employees and lookforward to continuing the success story together."Over the past few years, Xella developed from a pure manufacturer of buildingand insulation materials into a customer-oriented solution provider for theentire building envelope. The company strives to provide energy-efficient,sustainable, and cost efficient residential and commercial buildings solutions.This positions Xella to serve a rapidly changing industry, which is increasinglycharacterized by the demand for efficient, less labor intensive and sustainableconstruction.About Xella GroupThe Xella Group is a European provider of efficient and sustainable wallingsolutions for the entire house shell. Xella is home of well-known brands such asYtong, Silka, Hebel and Multipor and a pioneer in digitally supportedconstruction processes. Our high-performing products based on natural rawmaterials address the need for efficient construction and the demand forsustainable building solutions. The group drives innovation along the entirevalue chain from planning to production and installation. Xella improves thesustainability of buildings throughout their entire lifecycle and contributes toa low carbon industry compatible with a circular economy. Headquartered inDuisburg, Germany, the Xella Group excluding URSA generated, with more than5,300 employees, sales of around EUR 1.2 billion in 2021.For more information on Xella Group, visit: http://www.xella.com