Xella successfully completes sale of URSA

- Sale of insulation business is an important step to focus on building
materials solutions
- Xella is ideally positioned in a rapidly changing industry

Xella Group, a leading European building materials provider of sustainable,
efficient, and affordable walling solutions, today announced that it has
successfully completed the sale of its insulation business URSA to Etex. The
transaction closed today with the approval of relevant authorities and includes
13 production sites. URSA is a European leader in extruded polystyrene (XPS) and
featuring among the top three producers for glass mineral wool. Financial
details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Christophe Clemente, CEO of Xella, comments: "With this portfolio
simplification, Xella makes an important step to focus its resources on the
development of building materials solutions. With our complementary product
types, autoclaved aerated concrete and calcium silicate products, we aim to
strengthen our position as a leading European supplier of masonry solutions. I
warmly thank the URSA teams for their achievements during the successful past
years within Xella Group and wish them a bright future with Etex."

Bernard Delvaux, CEO of Etex, adds: "With the acquisition of URSA we continue to
become a global leader in lightweight and modular construction. This acquisition
is a perfect fit for Etex, combining a new growth platform with a strong focus
on sustainability. I warmly welcome more than 1,700 URSA employees and look
forward to continuing the success story together."

Over the past few years, Xella developed from a pure manufacturer of building
and insulation materials into a customer-oriented solution provider for the
entire building envelope. The company strives to provide energy-efficient,
sustainable, and cost efficient residential and commercial buildings solutions.
This positions Xella to serve a rapidly changing industry, which is increasingly
characterized by the demand for efficient, less labor intensive and sustainable
construction.

About Xella Group

The Xella Group is a European provider of efficient and sustainable walling
solutions for the entire house shell. Xella is home of well-known brands such as
Ytong, Silka, Hebel and Multipor and a pioneer in digitally supported
construction processes. Our high-performing products based on natural raw
materials address the need for efficient construction and the demand for
sustainable building solutions. The group drives innovation along the entire
value chain from planning to production and installation. Xella improves the
sustainability of buildings throughout their entire lifecycle and contributes to
a low carbon industry compatible with a circular economy. Headquartered in
Duisburg, Germany, the Xella Group excluding URSA generated, with more than
5,300 employees, sales of around EUR 1.2 billion in 2021.

For more information on Xella Group, visit: http://www.xella.com

Contact:

Xella International GmbH
Cécile Fages
Chief Sustainability and Communications Officer
Düsseldorfer Landstraße 395
47259 Duisburg, Germany
Phone: +49 (0)203 60880 5500
Mobile: +49 (0)160 99055743
E-Mail: mailto:cecile.fages@xella.com

Agnes Dittmar
Group Communication Lead
Düsseldorfer Landstraße 395
47259 Duisburg, Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 203 60880 5516
Email: mailto:agnes.dittmar@xella.com

