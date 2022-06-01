R-Biopharm announces test to detect monkeypox virus (FOTO)

Darmstadt, Germany (ots) - Test for research purposes available soon



R-Biopharm AG, a leading and globally operating biotechnology company based in

Germany, will soon launch a test for the detection of monkeypox virus. The

real-time PCR test, developed for research purposes (RUO), shall contribute to

track and control the epidemiological spread of the virus.



The product is expected to be available in approximately two to three weeks

under the name RIDA®GENE Monkeypox Virus RUO (part number PG4915RUO). Like the

test for the detection of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which was the first to be

launched by a German company for research purposes in February 2020 and was

officially approved for the diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2 in the fall of 2020 with the

CE mark, the real-time PCR test for the detection of monkeypox virus will also

be usable on all common real-time PCR instruments. The uniform RIDA®GENE design

also allows users to run this test together with other RIDA®GENE products.



