checkAd

R-Biopharm announces test to detect monkeypox virus (FOTO)

Darmstadt, Germany (ots) - Test for research purposes available soon

R-Biopharm AG, a leading and globally operating biotechnology company based in
Germany, will soon launch a test for the detection of monkeypox virus. The
real-time PCR test, developed for research purposes (RUO), shall contribute to
track and control the epidemiological spread of the virus.

The product is expected to be available in approximately two to three weeks
under the name RIDA®GENE Monkeypox Virus RUO (part number PG4915RUO). Like the
test for the detection of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which was the first to be
launched by a German company for research purposes in February 2020 and was
officially approved for the diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2 in the fall of 2020 with the
CE mark, the real-time PCR test for the detection of monkeypox virus will also
be usable on all common real-time PCR instruments. The uniform RIDA®GENE design
also allows users to run this test together with other RIDA®GENE products.

"R-Biopharm cares about the common good," says Dr. Andreas Simons, Head of
Product Management Clinical Diagnostics at R-Biopharm. "That's why we went right
to work on designing the primers and probes needed for reliable detection when
the first report came from the Robert Koch Institute of a case of monkeypox that
was not related to a visit to Africa."

About R-Biopharm

R-Biopharm AG, located in Darmstadt, is one of Germany's leading biotechnology
companies. It considers itself as a pioneer for health and quality of life. The
company´s aspiration is to provide the highest possible precision, safety,
clarity and certainty with excellent products and solutions - in prevention,
therapy and healing. Research and development at R-Biopharm has developed agile
processes in order to take on new challenges to accompany a steadily growing
world population into a new health era with sustainable solutions.

As an internationally recognized leader, R-Biopharm stands for the development
of excellent technologies, products and solutions in the fields of Clinical
Diagnostics, Nutrition Care and Food and Feed Analytics. R-Biopharm is the
global market leader for test systems in the field of allergen analysis. The
biotechnology company is known for its products that are of high importance for
human health. To this end, it unites development, production and sales under one
roof and is successfully represented in more than 120 countries worldwide -
through 28 subsidiaries and 120 distributors. Founded in 1988, the family-run
company employs a total of around 1,300 people worldwide (690 at its
headquarters in Darmstadt) and was repeatedly recognized with the
"Sustainability Award" for sustainable and profitable growth. R-Biopharm is
cultivating a value-oriented corporate culture and management and is family-run
in the second generation. The Chairman of the board of directors is Christian
Dreher.

Press contact:

Simone Feiler
Head of Corporate Brand Communication
https://r-biopharm.com/
https://r-biopharm.com/news-press/download-gallery/
R-Biopharm AG
An der neuen Bergstraße 17
64297 Darmstadt, Germany
Tel.: +49 61 51 - 81 02-538
Mobile: +49 160 - 55 273 60
Fax: +49 61 51 - 81 02-40
Email: mailto:s.feiler@r-biopharm.de

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/129757/5237034
OTS: R-Biopharm AG



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  29   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

R-Biopharm announces test to detect monkeypox virus (FOTO) Test for research purposes available soon R-Biopharm AG, a leading and globally operating biotechnology company based in Germany, will soon launch a test for the detection of monkeypox virus. The real-time PCR test, developed for research purposes …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
RETURN OF MARTINI REINVENTION: elit(TM) Vodka's Global Cocktail Competition is Back with a Sustainable Twist
TOMRA calls for closing the loop on plastics and beyond (FOTO)
Huawei und Skyscanner gehen Flugpartnerschaft ein, um den Verbrauchern noch mehr Auswahl auf Petal ...
Wie globale Vordenker mit der Vision, einen gerechteren und saubereren Planeten zu schaffen, ...
Baugewerbe: Digitalisierung ist Mega-Thema der Branche
Mangelware Gebrauchtwagen - Ist jetzt ein guter Zeitpunkt für den Autoverkauf? (FOTO)
Die in den VAE ansässige DAMAC-Gruppe erwirbt die Schweizer Luxusschmuckmarke de GRISOGONO
Eine georgische gemeinnützige Stiftung hat den offiziellen Start des innovativen Kryptosystems ...
Martin Sander startet bei Ford in Europa und übernimmt als General Manager die Leitung ...
Bäckereien finden keinen Nachwuchs: 5 Vorurteile, die jeder gegenüber Bäckerarbeit hat - und was Betriebe darauf antworten ...
Titel
Norgine Announces Investment from Goldman Sachs Asset Management
Growatt stellt mit 19 von EUPD Research verliehenen Siegeln "Top Brand PV Inverter" einen ...
DSM and Firmenich to merge, becoming the leading creation and innovation partner in nutrition, ...
Sensation: Landgericht Stuttgart verurteilt auch Wohnmobil-Hersteller Knaus Tabbert im Abgasskandal von Fiat ...
RETURN OF MARTINI REINVENTION: elit(TM) Vodka's Global Cocktail Competition is Back with a Sustainable Twist
Zensus 2022 erfolgreich gestartet: 7 Millionen Online-Fragebogen wurden beantwortet
DeFi in Schockstarre, Kommentar zum Kryptomarkt von Alex Wehnert
TOMRA calls for closing the loop on plastics and beyond (FOTO)
AlpAreal Salzburg Wals: Vertriebsstart für neues Immobilienprojekt
Lyca Mobile setzt nach erfolgreichem Pilotproject die Flytxt CVM Accelerator Lösung in Europa ...
Titel
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
Absturz der Adler Group: Was wusste die Bafin? / 2021 keine Dividende / Dr. Stoll & Sauer bietet Anlegern ...
Fairer Handel heißt Gerechtigkeit für alle - globale Lieferketten für ...
Auch Adler-Group-Tochter Consus Real Estate in schweren Turbulenzen / Dr. Stoll & Sauer bietet ...
Industrielles Internet der Dinge: PwC Deutschland erweitert Ökosystem durch Beteiligung an PerfectPattern GmbH
FUJI EUROPE CORPORATION expands activities in UK and Ireland
Norgine Announces Investment from Goldman Sachs Asset Management
Priority Software Acquires Softsolutions, A Leading Provider of ERP-Based Web Portals and Mobile ...
SNIPES enters a new market by acquiring the Croatian retailer "Shooster" (FOTO)
Titel
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co: Steuerfalle Kryptowährung (FOTO)
Nayax Acquires Israeli Tech Start-up Weezmo
Deutsche Vermögensberatung AG (DVAG) auf dem Siegertreppchen / DVAG als bester ...
NORMA nimmt bayerisches HOPFENSEER Hell-Bier deutschlandweit ins Sortiment auf / Bayerischer ...
Absturz der Adler Group: Was wusste die Bafin? / 2021 keine Dividende / Dr. Stoll & Sauer bietet Anlegern ...
Sardinien - Waldbrände und Covid verunsichern Urlauber
Postbank Wohnatlas 2022 / Immobilienpreise fliegen 2021 zu neuen Höhen (FOTO)