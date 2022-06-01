R-Biopharm announces test to detect monkeypox virus (FOTO)
Darmstadt, Germany (ots) - Test for research purposes available soon
R-Biopharm AG, a leading and globally operating biotechnology company based in
Germany, will soon launch a test for the detection of monkeypox virus. The
real-time PCR test, developed for research purposes (RUO), shall contribute to
track and control the epidemiological spread of the virus.
The product is expected to be available in approximately two to three weeks
under the name RIDA®GENE Monkeypox Virus RUO (part number PG4915RUO). Like the
test for the detection of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which was the first to be
launched by a German company for research purposes in February 2020 and was
officially approved for the diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2 in the fall of 2020 with the
CE mark, the real-time PCR test for the detection of monkeypox virus will also
be usable on all common real-time PCR instruments. The uniform RIDA®GENE design
also allows users to run this test together with other RIDA®GENE products.
"R-Biopharm cares about the common good," says Dr. Andreas Simons, Head of
Product Management Clinical Diagnostics at R-Biopharm. "That's why we went right
to work on designing the primers and probes needed for reliable detection when
the first report came from the Robert Koch Institute of a case of monkeypox that
was not related to a visit to Africa."
About R-Biopharm
R-Biopharm AG, located in Darmstadt, is one of Germany's leading biotechnology
companies. It considers itself as a pioneer for health and quality of life. The
company´s aspiration is to provide the highest possible precision, safety,
clarity and certainty with excellent products and solutions - in prevention,
therapy and healing. Research and development at R-Biopharm has developed agile
processes in order to take on new challenges to accompany a steadily growing
world population into a new health era with sustainable solutions.
As an internationally recognized leader, R-Biopharm stands for the development
of excellent technologies, products and solutions in the fields of Clinical
Diagnostics, Nutrition Care and Food and Feed Analytics. R-Biopharm is the
global market leader for test systems in the field of allergen analysis. The
biotechnology company is known for its products that are of high importance for
human health. To this end, it unites development, production and sales under one
roof and is successfully represented in more than 120 countries worldwide -
through 28 subsidiaries and 120 distributors. Founded in 1988, the family-run
company employs a total of around 1,300 people worldwide (690 at its
headquarters in Darmstadt) and was repeatedly recognized with the
"Sustainability Award" for sustainable and profitable growth. R-Biopharm is
cultivating a value-oriented corporate culture and management and is family-run
in the second generation. The Chairman of the board of directors is Christian
Dreher.
Press contact:
Simone Feiler
Head of Corporate Brand Communication
https://r-biopharm.com/
https://r-biopharm.com/news-press/download-gallery/
R-Biopharm AG
An der neuen Bergstraße 17
64297 Darmstadt, Germany
Tel.: +49 61 51 - 81 02-538
Mobile: +49 160 - 55 273 60
Fax: +49 61 51 - 81 02-40
Email: mailto:s.feiler@r-biopharm.de
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/129757/5237034
OTS: R-Biopharm AG
