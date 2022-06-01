checkAd

PODA Announces Filing of Information Circular for Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, Bc (ots/PRNewswire) - PODA HOLDINGS, INC. ("PODA" or the "Company")
(CSE: PODA) (FSE: 99L) (OTC: PODAF) is pleased to announce that, further to its
news release dated May 13, 2022 in respect of the proposed sale of all or
substantially all of the Company's assets to Altria Client Services LLC (" ALCS
"), a subsidiary of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO), it has filed a management
information circular (the " Circular ") in connection with the upcoming meeting
of the holders of the Company's shares (the " Shareholders ") called for June
22, 2022 (the " Meeting "). The Circular is available on the Company's profile
on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at https://
c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3553871-1&h=2515238999&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sedar.com%
2F&a=www.sedar.com well as on the Company's website at https://c212.net/c/link/?
t=0&l=en&o=3553871-1&h=2754979577&u=https%3A%2F%2Fpoda-holdings.com%2F&a=poda-ho
ldings.com .

Meeting Details

The Company's board of directors (the " Board ") has set May 18, 2022 as the
record date for determining the Shareholders entitled to receive notice and vote
at the Meeting. The Meeting will be held at 1:30 p.m. (Pacific time) at the
offices of DLA Piper (Canada) LLP, Suite 2800, Park Place 666 Burrard St,
Vancouver, British Columbia. The deadline for returning proxies for the Meeting
is Monday June 20, 2022 at 1:30 p.m (Pacific Time).

The Transaction

As previously announced, the Company, Ryan Selby and Ryan Karkairan (together,
the " Owners "), and ALCS entered into an asset purchase agreement dated May 13,
2022 (the " Asset Purchase Agreement "), pursuant to which the Company and the
Owners have each agreed to sell to ALCS substantially all of the assets and
properties used in the Company's business of developing, manufacturing and
marketing multi-substrate heated capsule technology, including, without
limitation, the Owners' patents related to such technology and the Company's
exclusive, perpetual license of certain of those patents pursuant to an amended
and restated royalties agreement dated April 12, 2019 (the " Royalties Agreement
"), for a total purchase price of US$100.5 million (" Purchase Price "), subject
to certain adjustments and holdbacks (the " Transaction "). The Company carries
on its business pursuant to the Royalties Agreement and the Company and the
Owners have agreed to allocate US$55,275,000 of the Purchase Price to the
Company (being 55% of the Purchase Price), with the balance to the Owners.
Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  30   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

PODA Announces Filing of Information Circular for Special Meeting PODA HOLDINGS, INC. ("PODA" or the "Company") (CSE: PODA) (FSE: 99L) (OTC: PODAF) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated May 13, 2022 in respect of the proposed sale of all or substantially all of the Company's assets to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
RETURN OF MARTINI REINVENTION: elit(TM) Vodka's Global Cocktail Competition is Back with a Sustainable Twist
TOMRA calls for closing the loop on plastics and beyond (FOTO)
Huawei und Skyscanner gehen Flugpartnerschaft ein, um den Verbrauchern noch mehr Auswahl auf Petal ...
Wie globale Vordenker mit der Vision, einen gerechteren und saubereren Planeten zu schaffen, ...
Baugewerbe: Digitalisierung ist Mega-Thema der Branche
Mangelware Gebrauchtwagen - Ist jetzt ein guter Zeitpunkt für den Autoverkauf? (FOTO)
Die in den VAE ansässige DAMAC-Gruppe erwirbt die Schweizer Luxusschmuckmarke de GRISOGONO
Eine georgische gemeinnützige Stiftung hat den offiziellen Start des innovativen Kryptosystems ...
Martin Sander startet bei Ford in Europa und übernimmt als General Manager die Leitung ...
Bäckereien finden keinen Nachwuchs: 5 Vorurteile, die jeder gegenüber Bäckerarbeit hat - und was Betriebe darauf antworten ...
Titel
Norgine Announces Investment from Goldman Sachs Asset Management
Growatt stellt mit 19 von EUPD Research verliehenen Siegeln "Top Brand PV Inverter" einen ...
DSM and Firmenich to merge, becoming the leading creation and innovation partner in nutrition, ...
Sensation: Landgericht Stuttgart verurteilt auch Wohnmobil-Hersteller Knaus Tabbert im Abgasskandal von Fiat ...
RETURN OF MARTINI REINVENTION: elit(TM) Vodka's Global Cocktail Competition is Back with a Sustainable Twist
Zensus 2022 erfolgreich gestartet: 7 Millionen Online-Fragebogen wurden beantwortet
DeFi in Schockstarre, Kommentar zum Kryptomarkt von Alex Wehnert
TOMRA calls for closing the loop on plastics and beyond (FOTO)
AlpAreal Salzburg Wals: Vertriebsstart für neues Immobilienprojekt
Lyca Mobile setzt nach erfolgreichem Pilotproject die Flytxt CVM Accelerator Lösung in Europa ...
Titel
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
Absturz der Adler Group: Was wusste die Bafin? / 2021 keine Dividende / Dr. Stoll & Sauer bietet Anlegern ...
Fairer Handel heißt Gerechtigkeit für alle - globale Lieferketten für ...
Auch Adler-Group-Tochter Consus Real Estate in schweren Turbulenzen / Dr. Stoll & Sauer bietet ...
Industrielles Internet der Dinge: PwC Deutschland erweitert Ökosystem durch Beteiligung an PerfectPattern GmbH
FUJI EUROPE CORPORATION expands activities in UK and Ireland
Norgine Announces Investment from Goldman Sachs Asset Management
Priority Software Acquires Softsolutions, A Leading Provider of ERP-Based Web Portals and Mobile ...
SNIPES enters a new market by acquiring the Croatian retailer "Shooster" (FOTO)
Titel
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co: Steuerfalle Kryptowährung (FOTO)
Nayax Acquires Israeli Tech Start-up Weezmo
Deutsche Vermögensberatung AG (DVAG) auf dem Siegertreppchen / DVAG als bester ...
NORMA nimmt bayerisches HOPFENSEER Hell-Bier deutschlandweit ins Sortiment auf / Bayerischer ...
Absturz der Adler Group: Was wusste die Bafin? / 2021 keine Dividende / Dr. Stoll & Sauer bietet Anlegern ...
Sardinien - Waldbrände und Covid verunsichern Urlauber
Postbank Wohnatlas 2022 / Immobilienpreise fliegen 2021 zu neuen Höhen (FOTO)