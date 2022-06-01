PODA Announces Filing of Information Circular for Special Meeting
VANCOUVER, Bc (ots/PRNewswire) - PODA HOLDINGS, INC. ("PODA" or the "Company")
(CSE: PODA) (FSE: 99L) (OTC: PODAF) is pleased to announce that, further to its
news release dated May 13, 2022 in respect of the proposed sale of all or
substantially all of the Company's assets to Altria Client Services LLC (" ALCS
"), a subsidiary of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO), it has filed a management
information circular (the " Circular ") in connection with the upcoming meeting
of the holders of the Company's shares (the " Shareholders ") called for June
22, 2022 (the " Meeting "). The Circular is available on the Company's profile
on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at https://
c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3553871-1&h=2515238999&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sedar.com%
2F&a=www.sedar.com well as on the Company's website at https://c212.net/c/link/?
t=0&l=en&o=3553871-1&h=2754979577&u=https%3A%2F%2Fpoda-holdings.com%2F&a=poda-ho
ldings.com .
Meeting Details
The Company's board of directors (the " Board ") has set May 18, 2022 as the
record date for determining the Shareholders entitled to receive notice and vote
at the Meeting. The Meeting will be held at 1:30 p.m. (Pacific time) at the
offices of DLA Piper (Canada) LLP, Suite 2800, Park Place 666 Burrard St,
Vancouver, British Columbia. The deadline for returning proxies for the Meeting
is Monday June 20, 2022 at 1:30 p.m (Pacific Time).
The Transaction
As previously announced, the Company, Ryan Selby and Ryan Karkairan (together,
the " Owners "), and ALCS entered into an asset purchase agreement dated May 13,
2022 (the " Asset Purchase Agreement "), pursuant to which the Company and the
Owners have each agreed to sell to ALCS substantially all of the assets and
properties used in the Company's business of developing, manufacturing and
marketing multi-substrate heated capsule technology, including, without
limitation, the Owners' patents related to such technology and the Company's
exclusive, perpetual license of certain of those patents pursuant to an amended
and restated royalties agreement dated April 12, 2019 (the " Royalties Agreement
"), for a total purchase price of US$100.5 million (" Purchase Price "), subject
to certain adjustments and holdbacks (the " Transaction "). The Company carries
on its business pursuant to the Royalties Agreement and the Company and the
Owners have agreed to allocate US$55,275,000 of the Purchase Price to the
Company (being 55% of the Purchase Price), with the balance to the Owners.
