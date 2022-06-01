PODA Announces Filing of Information Circular for Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, Bc (ots/PRNewswire) - PODA HOLDINGS, INC. ("PODA" or the "Company")

(CSE: PODA) (FSE: 99L) (OTC: PODAF) is pleased to announce that, further to its

news release dated May 13, 2022 in respect of the proposed sale of all or

substantially all of the Company's assets to Altria Client Services LLC (" ALCS

"), a subsidiary of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO), it has filed a management

information circular (the " Circular ") in connection with the upcoming meeting

of the holders of the Company's shares (the " Shareholders ") called for June

22, 2022 (the " Meeting "). The Circular is available on the Company's profile

on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at https://

c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3553871-1&h=2515238999&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sedar.com%

2F&a=www.sedar.com well as on the Company's website at https://c212.net/c/link/?

t=0&l=en&o=3553871-1&h=2754979577&u=https%3A%2F%2Fpoda-holdings.com%2F&a=poda-ho

ldings.com .



