nShift launches Webshipper in the Netherlands and Belgium for greater delivery speed and choice

nShift (https://nshift.com/) , the global leader in parcel delivery management,today announces the addition of Webshipper, a leading SaaS-based shippingplatform for e-commerce, to its services in the Netherlands and Belgium.This will enable small and medium-sized online retailers to quickly and easilyconnect their webshop or marketplace to hundreds of carriers and ship productsworldwide, with no need for coding skills or experience. By automating theirdelivery process, they will be able to give their customers a better experience,building more loyalty and incremental revenue.Webshipper creates access to hundreds of carriers worldwide. This givese-commerce providers and their customers the flexibility to choose the shippingoptions which suit them best.It also integrates easily with popular online stores including Shopify, Magento,WooCommerce, Ecwid, Lightspeed and marketplaces like Bol.com. This meansretailers can import orders from the store of their choice and switch betweencarriers to give their customers the best shipping options for every parcel.In addition, retailers can automate their shipping flow and ship products fasterthan ever by printing shipping labels in bulk and scanning and shipping ordersin seconds.The Webshipper service provides a range of additional benefits, including:- Display the best delivery options with Dynamic Checkout- Connect your e-commerce platform or marketplace and import orders in no time- Spend less time on returns with the automated return portal- Design an automated booking flow and print shipping labels automatically- Reporting options"Webshipper is a SaaS all-in-one modern shipping solution for small andmedium-sized online retailers. It is a Shipping Platform that seamlesslyconnects e-commerce platforms with shipping carriers and allows users toautomate all order and shipping handling aspects," says Sarah Engholm Madsen,Product Manager Webshipper."We support all the leading e-commerce, ERP, and WMS platforms throughstandardized plugins. The users can easily connect to multiple carriers and shipglobally. Quickly adjust to new demands or markets by adding an unlimited numberof carriers and services with a few clicks. With our in app guidance customerscan do their own basic setup in less than five minutes."Webshipper is available online and is due to be rolled out across the wholeBenelux region in the coming months.For more information, visit the Webshipper website (https://webshipper.com/nl/)About nShiftnShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutionsenabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across190 countries. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce, retail,manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London and Oslo.It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark,United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Romania.About WebshipperWebshipper ApS is a Denmark-based software company that automates shipping andlogistics for more than 5000 European e-commerce businesses by connectingleading e-commerce platforms to an extensive library of carriers across borders.The company was founded in 2014 by CEO Thomas Andersen and is today merged withthe shipping software conglomerate nShift.Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1830420/Webshipper_Logo.jpgContact:Gareth Streeter,gareth.streeter@fourteenforty.uk,+44 (0)7734 251496Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/163422/5237128OTS: Webshipper