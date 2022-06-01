Forcyd Expands its UK Footprint with the hiring of a Partner to oversee its London office

Amsterdam (ots/PRNewswire) - Forcyd, a Dutch-headquartered international

provider of eDiscovery, Cyber Forensics and Document Review Consulting services,

has hired James MacGregor to lead their UK practice.



"The London eDiscovery and Document Review market is underserved by boutique

service providers who can tailor service delivery to their client's needs," says

MacGregor. "In the wake of vast market consolidation in recent years, less than

a handful of specialist eDiscovery providers remain in the UK whose owners are

intimately involved in the day-to-day running of the business. Without outside

investment, Forcyd's founding Partners have built an impressive international

business that serves companies listed at the top of the FTSE 100 as well as some

of the biggest law firms in the world. I am thrilled to further expand Forcyd's

global footprint by helping the firm grow its UK presence and by assisting with

its expansion into new geographies in Europe and beyond.



