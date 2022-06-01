Forcyd Expands its UK Footprint with the hiring of a Partner to oversee its London office
Amsterdam (ots/PRNewswire) - Forcyd, a Dutch-headquartered international
provider of eDiscovery, Cyber Forensics and Document Review Consulting services,
has hired James MacGregor to lead their UK practice.
"The London eDiscovery and Document Review market is underserved by boutique
service providers who can tailor service delivery to their client's needs," says
MacGregor. "In the wake of vast market consolidation in recent years, less than
a handful of specialist eDiscovery providers remain in the UK whose owners are
intimately involved in the day-to-day running of the business. Without outside
investment, Forcyd's founding Partners have built an impressive international
business that serves companies listed at the top of the FTSE 100 as well as some
of the biggest law firms in the world. I am thrilled to further expand Forcyd's
global footprint by helping the firm grow its UK presence and by assisting with
its expansion into new geographies in Europe and beyond.
MacGregor was previously a Managing Director in the London office of one of the
largest eDiscovery providers in the world and prior to that he was a Director in
New York at an international consulting firm with a practice focused on
cross-border litigation and investigations. He is the founder and President of
the Association of eDiscovery Specialists (ACEDS) UK Chapter and serves as a
volunteer on the International Legal Technology Association (ILTA) International
Programming Team.
Mathieu Van Ravenstein, one of Forcyd's founding Partners welcomed James with
the following sentiment: "We've been looking to expand our UK market presence
for some time to keep pace with the growing number of UK clients Forcyd works
with. However, it was important we found the right business partner in London
who embodies the Forcyd culture we've worked so hard to build. James shares our
belief that, much like the law firms we serve, an eDiscovery business owned by
its practitioners, is better aligned with its client's long-term incentives,
than an institution owned by external investors looking for a quick return. We
are delighted to have James on the team."
http://www.forcyd.com
Contact:
Sandra Kroes,
Forcyd - Office Manager,
M: +31 (0) 6 - 189 660 26,
E: kroes@forcyd.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/163423/5237199
OTS: Forcyd
