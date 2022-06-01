checkAd

Videotron Partners With EMnify to Power New Enterprise IoT Connectivity Offering

Berlin and Montreal (ots/PRNewswire) - Integrated telecommunications leader
teams with deep-tech IoT pioneer to bring robust cellular connectivity to
enterprise customers

EMnify (https://www.emnify.com/) , the leading cloud building-block for cellular
communications in the IoT stack, today announced that it is partnering with
Videotron (https://videotron.com/en) , a Canadian integrated telecommunications
company, to equip Videotron enterprise customers with consistent, reliable, and
secure cellular IoT connectivity across diverse industry verticals.

The partnership will put EMnify's end-to-end IoT communication solution at the
core of Videotron's new, full-service IoT offering for enterprise customers.
Videotron will leverage EMnify's global cellular IoT connectivity, simple and
secure cloud-based integration, and local network access spanning 2G-5G, LTE-M,
and NB-IoT in over 180 countries and more than 25 cloud regions. Videotron's
enterprise customers will also benefit from EMnify's robust IoT network security
and 360-degree IoT device visibility via the co-branded EMnify IoT portal.

"EMnify's ability to deliver true global IoT connectivity, robust network
security, and effortless onboarding made them stand out from the pack," said
France-Eliane Nolet , Vice-President, Revenue and Business Strategy at
Videotron. "Our new IoT offering will be used by the world's most demanding
enterprise customers, so we couldn't settle for anything but the best. By
partnering with EMnify, we're able to deliver the connectivity, control, device
visibility, and seamless deployment that our customers need."

By partnering with EMnify, Videotron will benefit from a fully managed IoT
communication service including the latest IoT technology, scalable delivery,
and dedicated support. Key features include:

- Global cellular IoT connectivity with EMnify's single IoT SIM solution
granting multi-technology network access in over 180 countries and multi-layer
redundancy to guarantee the best connectivity quality and network uptime.
- Unrivaled flexibility , using the EMnify API and latest eUICC SIM technology
to connect and secure any kind of IoT deployment to its application back-end.
- Complete data and device control , using EMnify's scalable IoT monitoring
dashboard and flexible device provisioning.

EMnify's streamlined onboarding and deployment processes and minimal integration
requirements will also enable Videotron to roll out its new enterprise IoT
offering quickly to meet customer demand. Videotron enterprise customers already
have access to the co-branded EMnify Videotron IoT connectivity platform as a
fully managed service to connect, secure and monitor their IoT device fleets.
Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  31   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Videotron Partners With EMnify to Power New Enterprise IoT Connectivity Offering Integrated telecommunications leader teams with deep-tech IoT pioneer to bring robust cellular connectivity to enterprise customers EMnify (https://www.emnify.com/) , the leading cloud building-block for cellular communications in the IoT stack, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mangelware Gebrauchtwagen - Ist jetzt ein guter Zeitpunkt für den Autoverkauf? (FOTO)
Martin Sander startet bei Ford in Europa und übernimmt als General Manager die Leitung ...
Die in den VAE ansässige DAMAC-Gruppe erwirbt die Schweizer Luxusschmuckmarke de GRISOGONO
Neue IW-Consult Studie / Ohne Papier geht in Wirtschaft und Gesellschaft wenig (FOTO)
KUBIKx und Ninepointfive investieren drei Millionen Euro in neuen Kommunikationsdienst für ...
Bäckereien finden keinen Nachwuchs: 5 Vorurteile, die jeder gegenüber Bäckerarbeit hat - und was Betriebe darauf antworten ...
STIHL publishes its first sustainability report (FOTO)
TXOne Networks presents the EdgeIPS Pro 216 High Port Density IPS Array for advanced OT Core ...
STIHL veröffentlicht ersten Nachhaltigkeitsbericht (FOTO)
Trotz verschärfter Mietpreisbremse: Preise in 2 Jahren um bis zu 17 Prozent gestiegen
Titel
Norgine Announces Investment from Goldman Sachs Asset Management
Growatt stellt mit 19 von EUPD Research verliehenen Siegeln "Top Brand PV Inverter" einen ...
DSM and Firmenich to merge, becoming the leading creation and innovation partner in nutrition, ...
Sensation: Landgericht Stuttgart verurteilt auch Wohnmobil-Hersteller Knaus Tabbert im Abgasskandal von Fiat ...
RETURN OF MARTINI REINVENTION: elit(TM) Vodka's Global Cocktail Competition is Back with a Sustainable Twist
Zensus 2022 erfolgreich gestartet: 7 Millionen Online-Fragebogen wurden beantwortet
AlpAreal Salzburg Wals: Vertriebsstart für neues Immobilienprojekt
DeFi in Schockstarre, Kommentar zum Kryptomarkt von Alex Wehnert
TOMRA calls for closing the loop on plastics and beyond (FOTO)
Lyca Mobile setzt nach erfolgreichem Pilotproject die Flytxt CVM Accelerator Lösung in Europa ...
Titel
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
Absturz der Adler Group: Was wusste die Bafin? / 2021 keine Dividende / Dr. Stoll & Sauer bietet Anlegern ...
Fairer Handel heißt Gerechtigkeit für alle - globale Lieferketten für ...
Auch Adler-Group-Tochter Consus Real Estate in schweren Turbulenzen / Dr. Stoll & Sauer bietet ...
Industrielles Internet der Dinge: PwC Deutschland erweitert Ökosystem durch Beteiligung an PerfectPattern GmbH
FUJI EUROPE CORPORATION expands activities in UK and Ireland
Norgine Announces Investment from Goldman Sachs Asset Management
Priority Software Acquires Softsolutions, A Leading Provider of ERP-Based Web Portals and Mobile ...
SNIPES enters a new market by acquiring the Croatian retailer "Shooster" (FOTO)
Titel
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co: Steuerfalle Kryptowährung (FOTO)
Nayax Acquires Israeli Tech Start-up Weezmo
Deutsche Vermögensberatung AG (DVAG) auf dem Siegertreppchen / DVAG als bester ...
NORMA nimmt bayerisches HOPFENSEER Hell-Bier deutschlandweit ins Sortiment auf / Bayerischer ...
Absturz der Adler Group: Was wusste die Bafin? / 2021 keine Dividende / Dr. Stoll & Sauer bietet Anlegern ...
Sardinien - Waldbrände und Covid verunsichern Urlauber
Postbank Wohnatlas 2022 / Immobilienpreise fliegen 2021 zu neuen Höhen (FOTO)