Videotron Partners With EMnify to Power New Enterprise IoT Connectivity Offering
Berlin and Montreal (ots/PRNewswire) - Integrated telecommunications leader
teams with deep-tech IoT pioneer to bring robust cellular connectivity to
enterprise customers
EMnify (https://www.emnify.com/) , the leading cloud building-block for cellular
communications in the IoT stack, today announced that it is partnering with
Videotron (https://videotron.com/en) , a Canadian integrated telecommunications
company, to equip Videotron enterprise customers with consistent, reliable, and
secure cellular IoT connectivity across diverse industry verticals.
The partnership will put EMnify's end-to-end IoT communication solution at the
core of Videotron's new, full-service IoT offering for enterprise customers.
Videotron will leverage EMnify's global cellular IoT connectivity, simple and
secure cloud-based integration, and local network access spanning 2G-5G, LTE-M,
and NB-IoT in over 180 countries and more than 25 cloud regions. Videotron's
enterprise customers will also benefit from EMnify's robust IoT network security
and 360-degree IoT device visibility via the co-branded EMnify IoT portal.
"EMnify's ability to deliver true global IoT connectivity, robust network
security, and effortless onboarding made them stand out from the pack," said
France-Eliane Nolet , Vice-President, Revenue and Business Strategy at
Videotron. "Our new IoT offering will be used by the world's most demanding
enterprise customers, so we couldn't settle for anything but the best. By
partnering with EMnify, we're able to deliver the connectivity, control, device
visibility, and seamless deployment that our customers need."
By partnering with EMnify, Videotron will benefit from a fully managed IoT
communication service including the latest IoT technology, scalable delivery,
and dedicated support. Key features include:
- Global cellular IoT connectivity with EMnify's single IoT SIM solution
granting multi-technology network access in over 180 countries and multi-layer
redundancy to guarantee the best connectivity quality and network uptime.
- Unrivaled flexibility , using the EMnify API and latest eUICC SIM technology
to connect and secure any kind of IoT deployment to its application back-end.
- Complete data and device control , using EMnify's scalable IoT monitoring
dashboard and flexible device provisioning.
EMnify's streamlined onboarding and deployment processes and minimal integration
requirements will also enable Videotron to roll out its new enterprise IoT
offering quickly to meet customer demand. Videotron enterprise customers already
have access to the co-branded EMnify Videotron IoT connectivity platform as a
fully managed service to connect, secure and monitor their IoT device fleets.
