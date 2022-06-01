Videotron Partners With EMnify to Power New Enterprise IoT Connectivity Offering

Berlin and Montreal (ots/PRNewswire) - Integrated telecommunications leader

teams with deep-tech IoT pioneer to bring robust cellular connectivity to

enterprise customers



EMnify (https://www.emnify.com/) , the leading cloud building-block for cellular

communications in the IoT stack, today announced that it is partnering with

Videotron (https://videotron.com/en) , a Canadian integrated telecommunications

company, to equip Videotron enterprise customers with consistent, reliable, and

secure cellular IoT connectivity across diverse industry verticals.





The partnership will put EMnify's end-to-end IoT communication solution at thecore of Videotron's new, full-service IoT offering for enterprise customers.Videotron will leverage EMnify's global cellular IoT connectivity, simple andsecure cloud-based integration, and local network access spanning 2G-5G, LTE-M,and NB-IoT in over 180 countries and more than 25 cloud regions. Videotron'senterprise customers will also benefit from EMnify's robust IoT network securityand 360-degree IoT device visibility via the co-branded EMnify IoT portal."EMnify's ability to deliver true global IoT connectivity, robust networksecurity, and effortless onboarding made them stand out from the pack," saidFrance-Eliane Nolet , Vice-President, Revenue and Business Strategy atVideotron. "Our new IoT offering will be used by the world's most demandingenterprise customers, so we couldn't settle for anything but the best. Bypartnering with EMnify, we're able to deliver the connectivity, control, devicevisibility, and seamless deployment that our customers need."By partnering with EMnify, Videotron will benefit from a fully managed IoTcommunication service including the latest IoT technology, scalable delivery,and dedicated support. Key features include:- Global cellular IoT connectivity with EMnify's single IoT SIM solutiongranting multi-technology network access in over 180 countries and multi-layerredundancy to guarantee the best connectivity quality and network uptime.- Unrivaled flexibility , using the EMnify API and latest eUICC SIM technologyto connect and secure any kind of IoT deployment to its application back-end.- Complete data and device control , using EMnify's scalable IoT monitoringdashboard and flexible device provisioning.EMnify's streamlined onboarding and deployment processes and minimal integrationrequirements will also enable Videotron to roll out its new enterprise IoToffering quickly to meet customer demand. Videotron enterprise customers alreadyhave access to the co-branded EMnify Videotron IoT connectivity platform as afully managed service to connect, secure and monitor their IoT device fleets.