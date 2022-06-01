Dermapharm Confirms 2022 Revenue and EBITDA Outlook at Annual General Meeting
- (PLX AI) – Dermapharm board of Management confirmed the outlook for the full year, which forecast an increase of 10–13% in consolidated revenue and of 3–7% in consolidated EBITDA.
- Co. reports Board of Management and Supervisory Board actions were ratified with large majority at the 2022 Annual General Meeting
- Shareholders resolve dividend payment of EUR 2.17 per share
