Automated Software Testing Platform Code Intelligence Raises $12 Million in Series A Funding

Bonn, Germany (ots/PRNewswire) - Round Led by Tola Capital and Investment from

CEO of Github, Startup Helps Developers Ship Secure Software



Code Intelligence (https://www.code-intelligence.com/) , the automated security

testing platform, today announces $12 million (11MEUR) in Series A funding led

by Tola Capital (https://www.tolacapital.com/) . This round is joined by

existing investors LBBW (https://www.lbbw.de/) , OCCIDENT

(https://www.occident.group/en/) , (https://www.occident.group/en/) Verve

Ventures (https://www.verve.vc/) , HTGF (https://www.htgf.de/en/) and Thomas

Dohmke, CEO of Github.



Code Intelligence helps developers ship secure code by providing a platform to

find and fix security vulnerabilities before they ever reach a finished product.

The startup was founded in 2018 by Sergej Dechand

(https://www.linkedin.com/in/sergej-dechand/) , Khaled Yakdan

(https://www.linkedin.com/in/khaled-yakdan-53b14620/) and Matthew Smith

(https://www.linkedin.com/in/matthew-smith-376a905a/?originalSubdomain=de) while

researching IT security and privacy at the University of Bonn. The co-founders

shared a passion for ethical hacking and started working together to automate

the process.



