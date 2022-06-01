Automated Software Testing Platform Code Intelligence Raises $12 Million in Series A Funding
Bonn, Germany (ots/PRNewswire) - Round Led by Tola Capital and Investment from
CEO of Github, Startup Helps Developers Ship Secure Software
Code Intelligence (https://www.code-intelligence.com/) , the automated security
testing platform, today announces $12 million (11MEUR) in Series A funding led
by Tola Capital (https://www.tolacapital.com/) . This round is joined by
existing investors LBBW (https://www.lbbw.de/) , OCCIDENT
(https://www.occident.group/en/) , (https://www.occident.group/en/) Verve
Ventures (https://www.verve.vc/) , HTGF (https://www.htgf.de/en/) and Thomas
Dohmke, CEO of Github.
Code Intelligence helps developers ship secure code by providing a platform to
find and fix security vulnerabilities before they ever reach a finished product.
The startup was founded in 2018 by Sergej Dechand
(https://www.linkedin.com/in/sergej-dechand/) , Khaled Yakdan
(https://www.linkedin.com/in/khaled-yakdan-53b14620/) and Matthew Smith
(https://www.linkedin.com/in/matthew-smith-376a905a/?originalSubdomain=de) while
researching IT security and privacy at the University of Bonn. The co-founders
shared a passion for ethical hacking and started working together to automate
the process.
CEO of Github, Startup Helps Developers Ship Secure Software
Code Intelligence (https://www.code-intelligence.com/) , the automated security
testing platform, today announces $12 million (11MEUR) in Series A funding led
by Tola Capital (https://www.tolacapital.com/) . This round is joined by
existing investors LBBW (https://www.lbbw.de/) , OCCIDENT
(https://www.occident.group/en/) , (https://www.occident.group/en/) Verve
Ventures (https://www.verve.vc/) , HTGF (https://www.htgf.de/en/) and Thomas
Dohmke, CEO of Github.
Code Intelligence helps developers ship secure code by providing a platform to
find and fix security vulnerabilities before they ever reach a finished product.
The startup was founded in 2018 by Sergej Dechand
(https://www.linkedin.com/in/sergej-dechand/) , Khaled Yakdan
(https://www.linkedin.com/in/khaled-yakdan-53b14620/) and Matthew Smith
(https://www.linkedin.com/in/matthew-smith-376a905a/?originalSubdomain=de) while
researching IT security and privacy at the University of Bonn. The co-founders
shared a passion for ethical hacking and started working together to automate
the process.
Code Intelligence targets modern development teams at mid-to-large sized
companies and current customers include Bosch (https://www.bosch-presse.de/press
portal/de/en/open-innovation-bosch-honors-best-start-up-collaboration-190400.htm
l) , Continental
(https://www.code-intelligence.com/fuzzing-use-case-automtive-continental) , and
Deutsche Telekom (https://www.code-intelligence.com/customer-success-telekom?hs_
preview=aHCAsvgT-43604044905) . The startup also works closely with Google
(https://security.googleblog.com/2021/03/fuzzing-java-in-oss-fuzz.html) and has
made various contributions to the open-source community with its Java fuzzing
engine, Jazzer (https://github.com/CodeIntelligenceTesting/jazzer) , which has
found over 500 vulnerabilities in more than 30 projects.
"We want to live in a world where the devices, services and systems we rely on
every day are truly secure," said Sergej Dechand, CEO and co-founder of Code
Intelligence. "We've set the goal to become the #1 platform for application
security testing. Our mission is to give every developer the necessary tools to
write more secure code, even without deep security expertise. We work closely
with the open-source community to spread the 'test early and often' mindset and
make security a welcome part of every developer's daily coding."
"Most application security solutions are built for later stages of the
companies and current customers include Bosch (https://www.bosch-presse.de/press
portal/de/en/open-innovation-bosch-honors-best-start-up-collaboration-190400.htm
l) , Continental
(https://www.code-intelligence.com/fuzzing-use-case-automtive-continental) , and
Deutsche Telekom (https://www.code-intelligence.com/customer-success-telekom?hs_
preview=aHCAsvgT-43604044905) . The startup also works closely with Google
(https://security.googleblog.com/2021/03/fuzzing-java-in-oss-fuzz.html) and has
made various contributions to the open-source community with its Java fuzzing
engine, Jazzer (https://github.com/CodeIntelligenceTesting/jazzer) , which has
found over 500 vulnerabilities in more than 30 projects.
"We want to live in a world where the devices, services and systems we rely on
every day are truly secure," said Sergej Dechand, CEO and co-founder of Code
Intelligence. "We've set the goal to become the #1 platform for application
security testing. Our mission is to give every developer the necessary tools to
write more secure code, even without deep security expertise. We work closely
with the open-source community to spread the 'test early and often' mindset and
make security a welcome part of every developer's daily coding."
"Most application security solutions are built for later stages of the
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 53 | 0 |