(PLX AI) – Zealand Pharma announces directed issue and private placement corresponding to approx. 6.6 % of existing share capital.Zealand Pharma expects gross proceeds DKK 274,774,960Zealand Pharma subscription price of DKK 95 per New Share

Zealand Pharma to Raise DKK 275 Million at DKK 95 per Share

