RJC WELCOMES NEW BOARD MEMBERS AT 2022 AGM

Elections were held for RJC Member Forum representatives. Each elected Directorwill represent his respective forum in the jewellery and watch supply chain. Theappointments are:- Raj Kumar Jain from Gemstones Corporation was elected to represent theDiamonds and Gemstones Traders, Cutters and Polishers forum.- Ankur Goyal from MMTC-PAMP was elected to represent the Precious Metalstraders, refiners and hedgers forum.- Arien Gessner from the Richline Group and Roger Forman from the MarathonCompany were elected to represent the Jewellery Manufacturer and/or Wholesalerforum.- Pravin Pattni from Minar Jewellers was elected to represent the JewelleryRetailer forum.- Rajesh Neelakanta from BVC Logistics was re-elected to represent the ServiceIndustries forum.- Edward Asscher from the World Diamond Council was elected to represent theTrade Association forum.The RJC has more than 1,600 member companies in 71 countries. All members havethe shared belief that all jewellery should be produced responsibly,contributing to the prosperity and preservation of the planet.David Bouffard, Chair of the RJC, said : "I am delighted to continue to serve inthe second term of my elected position as Chair of the RJC's board, helping toprotect the reputation of the jewellery sector. I would also like to extend mycongratulations to everyone returning or joining our board following the AGM,and thank them for their service to the industry.""Our mission to continuously improve the integrity of the global jewellery andwatch supply chain has been strengthened by these appointments, and the guidanceof the board alongside our interim Executive Director, John Hall, will becritical to helping us ensure we build upon our already very strongfoundations."Interim RJC Executive Director, John Hall said: "Our members are united by theircommitment to strengthen the sustainability of the jewellery and watch industry.Under the continued guidance of David and our new and returning Board members,we are in a stronger position to continue working together on behalf of theentire jewellery and watch supply chain, from mine to retail."ABOUT RESPONSIBLE JEWELLERY COUNCILResponsible Jewellery Council (RJC) is the leading standards organisation of theglobal jewellery and watch industry. It has over 1,600 member companies in 71countries, that span the jewellery supply chain from mine to retail. RJC Memberscommit to and are independently audited against the RJC Code of Practices - aninternational standard on responsible business practices for diamonds, colouredgemstones, silver, gold and platinum group metals.RJC is a Full Member of the ISEAL Alliance - the global association forsustainability standards. RJC complies with the ISEAL Standard-Setting Codewhich specifies general requirements for transparent and accountablepreparation, adoption and revision of sustainability standards. RJC is also amember of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) since 2009.