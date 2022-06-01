RJC WELCOMES NEW BOARD MEMBERS AT 2022 AGM
London (ots/PRNewswire) - The Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC), the leading
standards organisation for the global jewellery and watch industry, announced
new appointments to the Board at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held today.
During the meeting, David A. Bouffard, RJC Chair and Vice President of Corporate
Affairs for Signet Jewelers Limited, announced the results of elections to the
RJC Board of Directors.
Elections were held for RJC Member Forum representatives. Each elected Director
will represent his respective forum in the jewellery and watch supply chain. The
appointments are:
- Raj Kumar Jain from Gemstones Corporation was elected to represent the
Diamonds and Gemstones Traders, Cutters and Polishers forum.
- Ankur Goyal from MMTC-PAMP was elected to represent the Precious Metals
traders, refiners and hedgers forum.
- Arien Gessner from the Richline Group and Roger Forman from the Marathon
Company were elected to represent the Jewellery Manufacturer and/or Wholesaler
forum.
- Pravin Pattni from Minar Jewellers was elected to represent the Jewellery
Retailer forum.
- Rajesh Neelakanta from BVC Logistics was re-elected to represent the Service
Industries forum.
- Edward Asscher from the World Diamond Council was elected to represent the
Trade Association forum.
The RJC has more than 1,600 member companies in 71 countries. All members have
the shared belief that all jewellery should be produced responsibly,
contributing to the prosperity and preservation of the planet.
David Bouffard, Chair of the RJC, said : "I am delighted to continue to serve in
the second term of my elected position as Chair of the RJC's board, helping to
protect the reputation of the jewellery sector. I would also like to extend my
congratulations to everyone returning or joining our board following the AGM,
and thank them for their service to the industry."
"Our mission to continuously improve the integrity of the global jewellery and
watch supply chain has been strengthened by these appointments, and the guidance
of the board alongside our interim Executive Director, John Hall, will be
critical to helping us ensure we build upon our already very strong
foundations."
Interim RJC Executive Director, John Hall said: "Our members are united by their
commitment to strengthen the sustainability of the jewellery and watch industry.
Under the continued guidance of David and our new and returning Board members,
we are in a stronger position to continue working together on behalf of the
entire jewellery and watch supply chain, from mine to retail."
ABOUT RESPONSIBLE JEWELLERY COUNCIL
Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC) is the leading standards organisation of the
global jewellery and watch industry. It has over 1,600 member companies in 71
countries, that span the jewellery supply chain from mine to retail. RJC Members
commit to and are independently audited against the RJC Code of Practices - an
international standard on responsible business practices for diamonds, coloured
gemstones, silver, gold and platinum group metals.
RJC is a Full Member of the ISEAL Alliance - the global association for
sustainability standards. RJC complies with the ISEAL Standard-Setting Code
which specifies general requirements for transparent and accountable
preparation, adoption and revision of sustainability standards. RJC is also a
member of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) since 2009.
For more information on RJC Members, Certification, and Standards please visit
www.responsiblejewellery.com (https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/KUZaCrkWRyHoyEPF
zDgy_?domain=responsiblejewellery.com) and connect with us on LinkedIn
(https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/uc4qCv26oKHKJxpuzB3K8?domain=linkedin.com) ,
Twitter
(https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/csz1Cwp6mMi95KJTKoG0s?domain=twitter.com) and
Facebook
(https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/r0wYCxkWvOHwpknIRvQjp?domain=facebook.com/) .
Logo -
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1830720/Responsible_Jewellery_Council_Logo.jpg
Contact:
Olivia Saunders-Smith,
Marketing & Communications Team,
Responsible Jewellery Council,
communications@responsiblejewellery.com,
+44 207 321 0992 ext. 206
