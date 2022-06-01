checkAd

Visa May U.S. Payments Volume 148% of 2019, Flat vs. April

(PLX AI) – Visa May U.S. payments volume was 148% of 2019, flat vs. April. Card not present excluding travel was 173% of 2019, down 4 points from April, and card present was 127% of 2019, up 2 points from AprilVisa Global processed transactions were …

  • (PLX AI) – Visa May U.S. payments volume was 148% of 2019, flat vs. April.
  • Card not present excluding travel was 173% of 2019, down 4 points from April, and card present was 127% of 2019, up 2 points from April
  • Visa Global processed transactions were 140% of 2019 in May, up 2 points from April

Autor: PLX AI
