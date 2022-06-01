Hewlett Packard Enterprise Earnings, Q3 Outlook Below Consensus

(PLX AI) – Hewlett Packard Enterprise Q2 revenue USD 6,700 million vs. estimate USD 6,780 million.Outlook Q3 EPS USD 0.22-0.32Outlook Q3 adjusted EPS USD 0.44-0.54 vs. consensus USD 0.52Says optimistic that demand will continue to be strong

