Andritz Gets Biomethanol Purification Plant Order in Finland

(PLX AI) – Andritz to supply biomethanol purification plant for Veolia in Äänekoski, Finland.The plant, which will be integrated into Metsä Fibre’s bioproduct mill in Äänekoski, Finland, refines the crude sulphate methanol generated in pulp …

  • (PLX AI) – Andritz to supply biomethanol purification plant for Veolia in Äänekoski, Finland.
  • The plant, which will be integrated into Metsä Fibre’s bioproduct mill in Äänekoski, Finland, refines the crude sulphate methanol generated in pulp production to obtain commercial-grade biomethanol
  • Start-up of the plant is scheduled for 2024
