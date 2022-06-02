Andritz Gets Biomethanol Purification Plant Order in Finland
- (PLX AI) – Andritz to supply biomethanol purification plant for Veolia in Äänekoski, Finland.
- The plant, which will be integrated into Metsä Fibre’s bioproduct mill in Äänekoski, Finland, refines the crude sulphate methanol generated in pulp production to obtain commercial-grade biomethanol
- Start-up of the plant is scheduled for 2024
