Original-Research HAEMATO AG (von GBC AG): Buy

Original-Research: HAEMATO AG - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu HAEMATO AG

Unternehmen: HAEMATO AG
ISIN: DE000A289VV1

Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Anno)
Empfehlung: Buy
Kursziel: 49.00 EUR
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2022
Letzte Ratingänderung:
Analyst: Cosmin Filker; Marcel Goldmann

- Focus on high-margin self-pay sector;
- New profitability level reached, further margin increases expected
In the past financial year, HAEMATO AG achieved a dynamic increase in turnover of 19.6 % with sales revenues of EUR 285.04 million (previous year: EUR 238.33 million). The majority of the growth is related to the first-time consolidation of M1 Aesthetics GmbH, which was acquired on 31 December 2020 and contributed EUR 33.37 million to turnover. Accordingly, organic turnover growth was 5.6 % to EUR 251.67 million. Part of this organic growth in turnover is due to the expansion of the diagnostics business. In spring 2021, HAEMATO AG received approval for the sale of a COVID- 19 self-test, which generated additional sales.
For the past business year, HAEMATO AG has for the first time shown a new segmentation. The 'Specialty Pharma' segment includes the sales that are billed via the health insurance fund and thus this segment corresponds to the greatest possible extent to the previous HAEMATO business. With sales revenues of EUR 219.90 million, a gross profit of EUR 8.77 million was generated here, which corresponds to a gross profit margin of 4.0%. In the second segment, Lifestyle & Aesthetics, which represents the self-pay market and sales of products for beauty treatments, diagnostics and cosmetic products, sales revenues of EUR 65.15 million, gross profit of EUR 21.96 million and a gross profit margin of 33.7% were achieved.
The fact that for the first time significant sales were generated in the high-margin 'Lifestyle & Aesthetics' segment has led to a significant increase in group-wide profitability. This is particularly visible in the significant jump in EBIT to EUR 11.16 million (previous year: EUR 1.63 million), which at the same time represents a new company record (adjusted for valuation income). The EBIT margin also improved significantly to 3.9% (previous year: 0.7%).

In the first quarter, sales declined by 26.1% to EUR 54.6 million (Q1 21: EUR 73.9 million), mainly due to the portfolio adjustment in the Specialty Pharma segment. Despite the decline in turnover, the EBIT margin increased to 3.7 % (Q1 21: 3.2 %) with an EBIT of EUR 2.0 million (previous year: EUR 2.4 million). This is due to the disproportionate sales development of the Lifestyle & Aesthetics segment.


Rating: Buy
Analyst: GBC
Nachrichtenagentur: dpa-AFX
