Transformation NOW! 2022 - Event series of one of Europe's largest SAP partner events shows tech innovation and industry trends (FOTO)

Bielefeld (ots) - NTT DATA Business Solutions,
(https://nttdata-solutions.com/de/) SAP's global leading partner for medium
sized companies, invites delegates to gain insights into tech innovation and
industry trends at Transformation NOW! 2022 (https://transformation-now.events)
. Starting in June 2022, the planned SAP partner event series will go on tour
throughout the year. Transformation NOW! will make stops in Turkey, United
Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, and Denmark. Further events are in the planning
stage and information will be provided as soon as possible.

The events are organized differently in each country. Thus, it will be possible
to attend the events in person on site or to follow the presentations online.
Some events are also planned as hybrid events. Events that are organized purely
digitally are open to everyone across countries. This gives participants access
to trends and developments as well as country-specific innovations that they are
less likely to hear about in their own home market.

"Speed is crucial in a digital world. It is about bringing digital trends into
application quickly. Especially in these dynamic times this is more important
than ever. We provide insights into technology trends, the latest and
field-proven SAP solutions, and our own innovative developments for the digital
transformation of companies." says Norbert Rotter, CEO of NTT DATA Business
Solutions AG.

Pinpoint accuracy - to master the digital transformation

Focusing on the essentials is the number 1 success factor of Transformation NOW!
events. Companies that are strategically driving forward their digital
transformation will see, in a nutshell, how digital solutions can improve value
creation.

As a globally successful and award-winning SAP consultancy, NTT DATA Business
Solutions has a profound overview of how companies master the digital
transformation. The Transformation NOW! program is complemented by customer
experiences, partner knowledge and the global resources, capabilities, and
strengths of the NTT DATA Group.

The summits will showcase current technology trends, strategies, and business
models, as well as how to put them into practice. In each of the high-level
sessions, experts provide insights into the latest technologies, data, and
processes as well as corporate culture aspects of digital projects.

The country-specific events are complemented by a series of inspiring talks,
exciting live demos, guided workshops, and customer Q&A sessions. A key focus
will be on presentations that demonstrate how SAP technologies can be integrated
to power business applications and provide decision makers with real-time access
to information.

Stations and dates of the Transformation NOW! 2022 are:

- Turkey : 02.06.2022

More information: https://tr.nttdata-solutions.com/transformation-now-2022

- Great Britain : 21.06.2022

More information: https://uk.nttdata-solutions.com/transformationnow2022-uk

- Germany : 23.06.2022

More information: https://de.nttdata-solutions.com/transformation-now-2022

- Switzerland : 22.09.2022

More information: coming soon

- Denmark: 25.10.2022

More information: coming soon

About NTT DATA Business Solutions

NTT DATA Business Solutions (https://nttdata-solutions.com/de/) designs,
implements, manages, and continuously enhances SAP solutions to make them work
for companies and their people. Aiming to help companies to transform, grow and
become more successful, NTT DATA Business Solutions connects with a more than
in-depth expertise for SAP solutions its clients´ business opportunities with
the latest technologies - individually and across all business areas. As part of
the NTT DATA group and as a global strategic partner of SAP, with close ties to
other partners, NTT DATA Business Solutions gives clients and prospects access
to innovative solutions and developments and thus makes an important
contribution to innovation and long-term business success. NTT DATA Business
Solutions employs around 12,000 people in 30 countries.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA - a part of NTT Group - is a trusted global innovator of IT and
business services headquartered in Tokyo. We help clients transform through
consulting, industry solutions, business process services, digital & IT
modernization and managed services. NTT DATA enables them, as well as society,
to move confidently into the digital future. We are committed to our clients'
long-term success and combine global reach with local client attention to serve
them in over 50 countries around the globe. Visit us at
https://www.nttdata.com/global/en .

Contact:

Head of Corporate Communications
Silvia Dicke
NTT DATA Business Solutions
Königsbreede 1
33605 Bielefeld, Germany
T: +49 (0) 521/9 14 48-107
E-mail: mailto:silvia.dicke@nttdata.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/24336/5237849
OTS: NTT DATA Business Solutions AG



