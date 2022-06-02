Transformation NOW! 2022 - Event series of one of Europe's largest SAP partner events shows tech innovation and industry trends (FOTO)

Bielefeld (ots) - NTT DATA Business Solutions,

(https://nttdata-solutions.com/de/) SAP's global leading partner for medium

sized companies, invites delegates to gain insights into tech innovation and

industry trends at Transformation NOW! 2022 (https://transformation-now.events)

. Starting in June 2022, the planned SAP partner event series will go on tour

throughout the year. Transformation NOW! will make stops in Turkey, United

Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, and Denmark. Further events are in the planning

stage and information will be provided as soon as possible.



The events are organized differently in each country. Thus, it will be possible

to attend the events in person on site or to follow the presentations online.

Some events are also planned as hybrid events. Events that are organized purely

digitally are open to everyone across countries. This gives participants access

to trends and developments as well as country-specific innovations that they are

less likely to hear about in their own home market.





"Speed is crucial in a digital world. It is about bringing digital trends intoapplication quickly. Especially in these dynamic times this is more importantthan ever. We provide insights into technology trends, the latest andfield-proven SAP solutions, and our own innovative developments for the digitaltransformation of companies." says Norbert Rotter, CEO of NTT DATA BusinessSolutions AG.Pinpoint accuracy - to master the digital transformationFocusing on the essentials is the number 1 success factor of Transformation NOW!events. Companies that are strategically driving forward their digitaltransformation will see, in a nutshell, how digital solutions can improve valuecreation.As a globally successful and award-winning SAP consultancy, NTT DATA BusinessSolutions has a profound overview of how companies master the digitaltransformation. The Transformation NOW! program is complemented by customerexperiences, partner knowledge and the global resources, capabilities, andstrengths of the NTT DATA Group.The summits will showcase current technology trends, strategies, and businessmodels, as well as how to put them into practice. In each of the high-levelsessions, experts provide insights into the latest technologies, data, andprocesses as well as corporate culture aspects of digital projects.The country-specific events are complemented by a series of inspiring talks,exciting live demos, guided workshops, and customer Q&A sessions. A key focuswill be on presentations that demonstrate how SAP technologies can be integratedto power business applications and provide decision makers with real-time accessto information.Stations and dates of the Transformation NOW! 2022 are:- Turkey : 02.06.2022More information: https://tr.nttdata-solutions.com/transformation-now-2022- Great Britain : 21.06.2022More information: https://uk.nttdata-solutions.com/transformationnow2022-uk- Germany : 23.06.2022More information: https://de.nttdata-solutions.com/transformation-now-2022- Switzerland : 22.09.2022More information: coming soon- Denmark: 25.10.2022More information: coming soonAbout NTT DATA Business SolutionsNTT DATA Business Solutions (https://nttdata-solutions.com/de/) designs,implements, manages, and continuously enhances SAP solutions to make them workfor companies and their people. Aiming to help companies to transform, grow andbecome more successful, NTT DATA Business Solutions connects with a more thanin-depth expertise for SAP solutions its clients´ business opportunities withthe latest technologies - individually and across all business areas. As part ofthe NTT DATA group and as a global strategic partner of SAP, with close ties toother partners, NTT DATA Business Solutions gives clients and prospects accessto innovative solutions and developments and thus makes an importantcontribution to innovation and long-term business success. NTT DATA BusinessSolutions employs around 12,000 people in 30 countries.About NTT DATANTT DATA - a part of NTT Group - is a trusted global innovator of IT andbusiness services headquartered in Tokyo. We help clients transform throughconsulting, industry solutions, business process services, digital & ITmodernization and managed services. NTT DATA enables them, as well as society,to move confidently into the digital future. We are committed to our clients'long-term success and combine global reach with local client attention to servethem in over 50 countries around the globe. Visit us athttps://www.nttdata.com/global/en .