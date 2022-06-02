checkAd

Danske Bank's Vollot Resigns; Bornfeld Takes Over in Financial Crime Prevention

(PLX AI) – Danske Bank says Philippe Vollot has decided to resign from his position as Chief Administrative Officer.Danske Bank says Christian Bornfeld will assume responsibility for Danske Bank’s units Financial Crime Prevention and Financial Crime …

  • (PLX AI) – Danske Bank says Philippe Vollot has decided to resign from his position as Chief Administrative Officer.
  • Danske Bank says Christian Bornfeld will assume responsibility for Danske Bank’s units Financial Crime Prevention and Financial Crime Risk
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  35   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Danske Bank's Vollot Resigns; Bornfeld Takes Over in Financial Crime Prevention (PLX AI) – Danske Bank says Philippe Vollot has decided to resign from his position as Chief Administrative Officer.Danske Bank says Christian Bornfeld will assume responsibility for Danske Bank’s units Financial Crime Prevention and Financial Crime …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nel Gets Alkaline Electrolyser Order for Over EUR 3 Million
Dermapharm Confirms 2022 Revenue and EBITDA Outlook at Annual General Meeting
Zealand Pharma to Raise DKK 275 Million at DKK 95 per Share
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Earnings, Q3 Outlook Below Consensus
Oerlikon Sells Russian Operations to Local Management, Exits Country
Visa May U.S. Payments Volume 148% of 2019, Flat vs. April
PVH Q1 Revenue Tops Estimates
NetApp Q4 Adj. EPS Beats Expectations; Revenue in Line
Andritz Gets Biomethanol Purification Plant Order in Finland
Moderna, European Commission Agree on Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Amendment
Titel
AkzoNobel Buys Kansai Paint's African Business
Nel Gets Alkaline Electrolyser Order for Over EUR 3 Million
Bavarian Nordic Raises Outlook Again After More Monkeypox Vaccine Contracts
Salesforce Q1 Earnings Beat Expectations; FY Guidance Raised
Siemens Gamesa Gets Wind Turbine Order for 110 MW in Spain
Dermapharm Confirms 2022 Revenue and EBITDA Outlook at Annual General Meeting
Aryzta Raises FY Organic Growth Outlook to 14-16%
Saipem Sells Drilling Onshore Ops to KCAD for $550 Million Plus 10% Stake in KCAD
Lanxess Sets up JV with Advent, Gets EUR 1.1 Billion in Cash Plus 40% Stake
REC Silicon Revenue Below Expectations, but EBITDA Above; Restarts Washington Production
Titel
AkzoNobel Buys Kansai Paint's African Business
Telefonica Subsidiary Telefonica Tech Buys BE-terna Group for up to EUR 350 Million
Plug Power Q1 Revenue Below Expectations; Keeps FY Targets Unchanged
TeamViewer Q1 Adjusted EBITDA EUR 83.2 Million vs. Estimate EUR 62 Million
Nel Q1 Revenue NOK 213 Million vs. Estimate NOK 248 Million
Bavarian Nordic Surges Another 22% as Monkeypox Vaccine Could Be Game Changer, Danske Says
Vonovia Q1 Net Income EUR -29.1 Million
Bavarian Nordic May Benefit from Monkeypox Vaccine Stockpiling, Nordea Says
Evotec Q1 Adjusted EBITDA EUR 18.9 Million
Block Q1 Revenue Misses Estimates, but Adj. EBITDA Is Ahead
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
AkzoNobel Buys Kansai Paint's African Business
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023