Danske Bank's Vollot Resigns; Bornfeld Takes Over in Financial Crime Prevention
(PLX AI) – Danske Bank says Philippe Vollot has decided to resign from his position as Chief Administrative Officer.Danske Bank says Christian Bornfeld will assume responsibility for Danske Bank’s units Financial Crime Prevention and Financial Crime …
