SSAB Names Leena Craelius CFO
(PLX AI) – SSAB's Craelius has held the position as acting CFO since November 1. Previously held several senior positions at SSAB since joining the co. in 2005Craelius will take up her new position immediately and be based in Stockholm
- (PLX AI) – SSAB's Craelius has held the position as acting CFO since November 1.
- Previously held several senior positions at SSAB since joining the co. in 2005
- Craelius will take up her new position immediately and be based in Stockholm
