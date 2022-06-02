Borussia Dortmund Cuts Forecast Citing Effects of Premature Departure of Former Head Coach and Staff
(PLX AI) – Borussia Dortmund now sees outlook for FY of loss EUR 25 to 29 million, worse than earlier estimates provided 25 February of a loss of EUR 17m-24m for the year. Borussia Dortmund says parties reached an agreement in principle on the …
- (PLX AI) – Borussia Dortmund now sees outlook for FY of loss EUR 25 to 29 million, worse than earlier estimates provided 25 February of a loss of EUR 17m-24m for the year.
- Borussia Dortmund says parties reached an agreement in principle on the financial terms of the early termination of employment contracts, which were originally due to expire on 30 June 2024
- Agreement resulted in a one-off write-down in the mid-seven-digit range for the 2021/2022 financial year
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0