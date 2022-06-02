(PLX AI) – Borussia Dortmund now sees outlook for FY of loss EUR 25 to 29 million, worse than earlier estimates provided 25 February of a loss of EUR 17m-24m for the year. Borussia Dortmund says parties reached an agreement in principle on the …

Borussia Dortmund Cuts Forecast Citing Effects of Premature Departure of Former Head Coach and Staff

