WithSecure Issues Separate Outlooks for Units Before Demerger
- (PLX AI) – WithSecure expects F-Secure revenue to grow by 4-6% year-on-year in 2022.
- Expects F-Secure adjusted EBITA to be approximately 40% for the full year 2022
- WithSecure expects WithSecure revenue from cloud-native products will grow by approximately 30% from previous year, accelerating in the second half of 2022
- Comparable revenue of the group will grow at a low double-digit rate from previous year, WithSecure said
- WithSecure estimated comparable EBITDA will decrease from previous year mainly due to increased investments to new product areas, as well as sales and marketing efforts including brand renewal related to company demerger
