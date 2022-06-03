Ringkjøbing Landbobank Raises FY Outlook

(PLX AI) – Ringkjøbing Landbobank Outlook FY pretax profit DKK 1,550-1,800 million, up from DKK 1,300-1,650 million previously.Ringkjøbing Landbobank expectations for core earnings are upwardly adjusted from the DKK 1,350-1,650 million range to the …

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer