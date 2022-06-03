Bayer Presents Kerendia Data in Chronic Kidney Disease, Type 2 Diabetes
- (PLX AI) – Bayer to present new Kerendia (finerenone) data from comprehensive clinical trial program across a broad range of patients with chronic kidney disease and type 2 diabetes at the 2022 American Diabetes Association (ADA) 82nd Scientific Sessions.
- New post-hoc analysis from FIDELITY, a prespecified pooled analysis of FIDELIO-DKD and FIGARO-DKD, evaluated the effect of Kerendia (finerenone) by baseline HbA1c categories, HbA1c variability, and diabetes duration in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) associated with type 2 diabetes (T2D)
- An exploratory subgroup analysis of FIDELITY will provide new insights into the effects of finerenone on kidney and cardiovascular (CV) outcomes by use of glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1RA) at baseline
- An analysis from FIDELIO-DKD and FIGARO-DKD explores the effect of finerenone in delaying the progression of diabetic retinopathy (DR)
