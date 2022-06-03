(PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk achieves primary objectives of ONWARDS 1 and 6 trials with once-weekly insulin icodec demonstrating superior reduction in HbA1c vs insulin glargine U100 in ONWARDS 1.The ONWARDS 1 trial achieved its primary endpoint of …

Novo Nordisk Says Phase 3a Trials with Once-Weekly Insulin Icodec Are Successful

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer