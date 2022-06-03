checkAd

Novo Nordisk Says Phase 3a Trials with Once-Weekly Insulin Icodec Are Successful

  • The ONWARDS 1 trial achieved its primary endpoint of demonstrating non-inferiority in reducing HbA1c at week 52 with insulin icodec compared to insulin glargine, Novo said
  • ONWARDS 6 is a phase 3a, 52-week efficacy and safety treat-to-target trial investigating once-weekly insulin icodec vs insulin degludec, both in combination with three daily mealtime insulin injections, in 582 people with type 1 diabetes
  • The trial achieved its primary endpoint of demonstrating non-inferiority in reducing HbA1c at week 26 with insulin icodec compared to insulin degludec, Novo said
  • Novo Nordisk remains confident that once-weekly insulin icodec holds the potential to become a safe and efficacious treatment in type 1 diabetes


