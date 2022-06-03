Aperam Confirms Talks of Combination with Acerinox
- (PLX AI) – Aperam confirms that very preliminary discussions with Acerinox with respect to a possible transaction that may result in a business combination have been recently engaged.
- Aperam says discussions are at an early stage, and no agreement has been reached as to the scope, structure or terms of any possible transaction
- Says there is no certainty that any such agreement will be reached or, if so, on what terms
