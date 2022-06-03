Climate neutrality at German locations in OPTIMA's anniversary year (FOTO)
Schwaebisch Hall (ots) - OPTIMA will complement the existing sustainability
strategy "We care for tomorrow" with a holistic environmental and climate
strategy. For this, the company will be awarded the label "CO2-neutral company"
of the Climate Protection Foundation Baden-Wuerttemberg by Dr. Patrick Rapp,
State Secretary in the Ministry of Economics, Labor and Tourism in
Baden-Wuerttemberg, during the presentation on June 02, 2022. Optima is thus the
first private-sector company in Baden-Wuerttemberg to receive this label.
The Optima Group is introducing its environmental and climate strategy as part
of its 100th anniversary. This will expand the "We care for tomorrow"
sustainability strategy. By consistently using renewable energy sources, Optima
has already been able to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent. With an
extensive package of measures, we will reduce our climate footprint by an
additional 25 percent by 2030. In addition, all German locations have been
operating net climate-neutral since 2022. As a result, Optima is already
assuming responsibility for greenhouse gas emissions that cannot currently be
reduced and avoided. As of 2023, Optima will be able to determine the individual
climate footprint of customer projects, implement reduction measures together
with customers and deliver machines and systems in a net climate-neutral manner
through residual compensation. In addition, other environmental issues will be
taken into account for the long term.
"We understand sustainability as long-term, partnership-based and
resource-conserving management. 100 years of future also stands for this
sustainability. We think in generations, in the past and also in the future,"
explains Hans Bühler, Managing Director/CEO of the Optima Group. Existing and
numerous additional activities will now be merged into the existing
sustainability strategy, which is called "We care for tomorrow". "Our common
goal is to make further contributions to climate protection in the short term
and to be holistically excellent in the medium term in the areas of the
environment, social affairs and corporate governance," adds Stefan König,
Managing Director of the Optima Group. Optima's customers are also increasingly
interested in the CO2 footprint, reduction targets and measures. In addition,
the implementation of a holistic ESG profile (ESG: Environmental, Social and
Governance) for achieving the objectives will be pursued more intensively.
Central sustainability strategy with 3 pillars
Optima's "We care for tomorrow" sustainability strategy consists of three
pillars:
- Circular Packaging: Developing sustainable packaging solutions for a
