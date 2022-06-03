Climate neutrality at German locations in OPTIMA's anniversary year (FOTO)

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

Schwaebisch Hall (ots) - OPTIMA will complement the existing sustainabilitystrategy "We care for tomorrow" with a holistic environmental and climatestrategy. For this, the company will be awarded the label "CO2-neutral company"of the Climate Protection Foundation Baden-Wuerttemberg by Dr. Patrick Rapp,State Secretary in the Ministry of Economics, Labor and Tourism inBaden-Wuerttemberg, during the presentation on June 02, 2022. Optima is thus thefirst private-sector company in Baden-Wuerttemberg to receive this label.The Optima Group is introducing its environmental and climate strategy as partof its 100th anniversary. This will expand the "We care for tomorrow"sustainability strategy. By consistently using renewable energy sources, Optimahas already been able to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent. With anextensive package of measures, we will reduce our climate footprint by anadditional 25 percent by 2030. In addition, all German locations have beenoperating net climate-neutral since 2022. As a result, Optima is alreadyassuming responsibility for greenhouse gas emissions that cannot currently bereduced and avoided. As of 2023, Optima will be able to determine the individualclimate footprint of customer projects, implement reduction measures togetherwith customers and deliver machines and systems in a net climate-neutral mannerthrough residual compensation. In addition, other environmental issues will betaken into account for the long term."We understand sustainability as long-term, partnership-based andresource-conserving management. 100 years of future also stands for thissustainability. We think in generations, in the past and also in the future,"explains Hans Bühler, Managing Director/CEO of the Optima Group. Existing andnumerous additional activities will now be merged into the existingsustainability strategy, which is called "We care for tomorrow". "Our commongoal is to make further contributions to climate protection in the short termand to be holistically excellent in the medium term in the areas of theenvironment, social affairs and corporate governance," adds Stefan König,Managing Director of the Optima Group. Optima's customers are also increasinglyinterested in the CO2 footprint, reduction targets and measures. In addition,the implementation of a holistic ESG profile (ESG: Environmental, Social andGovernance) for achieving the objectives will be pursued more intensively.Central sustainability strategy with 3 pillarsOptima's "We care for tomorrow" sustainability strategy consists of threepillars:- Circular Packaging: Developing sustainable packaging solutions for a