Hexagon Hidden Value Could Bring 25% Rerating, Danske Says, Upgrading to Buy
Price target remains SEK 140Hexagon is positioned for growth even in a cyclical downturn due to end-market exposure and resilient software margins, Danske said
- (PLX AI) – Hexagon has hidden value in higher underlying returns that could warrant a 25% rerating, analysts at Danske Bank said, upgrading the stock to buy from hold.
- Price target remains SEK 140
- Hexagon is positioned for growth even in a cyclical downturn due to end-market exposure and resilient software margins, Danske said
- Hexagon traded up 1.6% at SEK 122.45 in late morning
