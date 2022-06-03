New partnership with L2concept Next Mobility Lab (FOTO)

Berlin (ots) - Incari Brings Innovative Interfaces to Next Mobility Proofs of

- The software solution significantly reduces costs and time in HMI developmentThe Berlin-based software company Incari has formed a partnership with therenowned prototype development company L2concept. In the future, Incaritechnology will be used to develop trailblazing Human Machine Interfaces (HMI)for the French company's visionary show cars."Digital technologies have changed the automotive industry. Today'svisionaryshow cars also need innovative interior interfaces to make the future tangible,"says Osman Dumbuya, founder and CEO of Incari. "With our technology, new ideascan be implemented in record time, enabling our partner L2concept to set newstandards in the industry as early as the prototype stage."Fewer personnel, faster and more flexible HMI development processThe development process breaks with the established methods of traditionalmanufacturers, with designers and software developers no longer workingsequentially on a new vehicle.Instead, they collaborate from the very beginningin a shared software environment. This approach helps them to subsequently avoidtime-consuming and cost-intensive modifications that may result during theprocess. Using conventional development methods, changing the design of just oneelement often takes up to 14 days and generates costs in the five-figures. WithIncari Studio, changes can be made in a matter of minutes.Incari's software also takes a 3D-first approach, offering entirely newpossibilities in usability - especially in combination with augmented reality(AR) and Mixed Reality (MR). The Incari method promises a reduction in HMIdevelopment times of up to 50 percent, with lower personnel requirements andhigher quality. The Berlin-based company was already involved in the UXdevelopment of the Piëch GT.L2concept designs the in-car experience of the future with IncariThe L2concept team now trusts Incari Studio. The company, based in Antibes,France, as well as in California (USA), has already worked in the automotivesector with brands such as Lexus, Mercedes, Renault, Venturi and Toyota.However, L2concept also develops submarine and boat prototypes and designsmedical devices, electrical appliances, furniture and new forms of mobility -for example eVTOLs (electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing aircraft). Theprototypes are manufactured by Factory Unit, part of the group and within thesame space."The partnership with Incari enables us to visualize the future in a new way.With the know-how in AI and machine learning technologies coming from the localecosystem in Sophia Antipolis, we have the ambition to transform the visionaryideas of our customers into a working proof of concept that is ready to learnand operate services.With Incari's technology, we become pioneers of the next mobility experiencethat is enabled by data and connectivity from the prototype stage. This enablesus to holistically redesign the interaction between human and machine in theexterior as well as in the interior," says David Carvalho, Managing Director atL2concept.Press Contact:Incari GmbHJosef ArweckKemperplatz 110875 Berlin - GermanyT +49 30 695 35 73 - 0Mail: mailto:press@incari.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/163010/5238852OTS: Incari Development Platform