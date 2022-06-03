Kongsberg Gruppen Valuation Is Attractive on Growth Prospects, Nordea Says, Reiterating Buy
- (PLX AI) – Kongsberg Gruppen valuation is attractive, Nordea analysts said, reiterating their buy recommendation on the stock.
- Price target NOK 400 implies 18% upside
- Kongsberg is likely to continue to grow revenues and margins in the years ahead, Nordea said
- The outlook remains very promising for all three business segments, and the company is likely to conduct share buybacks and pay special dividends, Nordea said
