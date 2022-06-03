American Airlines Raises Q2 Outlook on Continued Demand Strength
(PLX AI) – American Airlines update regarding its financial and operational guidance for the second quarter of 2022.American Airlines Q2 outlook total revenue growth 11-13% vs 2019, up from 6-8% previouslyAmerican Airlines Q2 outlook available seat …
- (PLX AI) – American Airlines update regarding its financial and operational guidance for the second quarter of 2022.
- American Airlines Q2 outlook total revenue growth 11-13% vs 2019, up from 6-8% previously
- American Airlines Q2 outlook available seat miles -8% to -7% compared to 2019 vs. -8% to -6% previously
- American Airlines Q2 outlook pretax margin ex items 4-6% vs 2019, up from 3-5% previously
- Cites continued strength in the demand and pricing environment
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0