American Airlines Raises Q2 Outlook on Continued Demand Strength

(PLX AI) – American Airlines update regarding its financial and operational guidance for the second quarter of 2022.American Airlines Q2 outlook total revenue growth 11-13% vs 2019, up from 6-8% previouslyAmerican Airlines Q2 outlook available seat …

  • (PLX AI) – American Airlines update regarding its financial and operational guidance for the second quarter of 2022.
  • American Airlines Q2 outlook total revenue growth 11-13% vs 2019, up from 6-8% previously
  • American Airlines Q2 outlook available seat miles -8% to -7% compared to 2019 vs. -8% to -6% previously
  • American Airlines Q2 outlook pretax margin ex items 4-6% vs 2019, up from 3-5% previously
  • Cites continued strength in the demand and pricing environment
Autor: PLX AI
