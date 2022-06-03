checkAd

OMV Incident at Schwechat Refinery Delays Startup After Turnaround

(PLX AI) – OMV says mechanical incident at Schwechat refinery results in partial delay of the startup after the turnaround.OMV says 2 persons were slightly injuredOMV says mechanical incident at Schwechat refinery damaged the main distillation unit …

  • (PLX AI) – OMV says mechanical incident at Schwechat refinery results in partial delay of the startup after the turnaround.
  • OMV says 2 persons were slightly injured
  • OMV says mechanical incident at Schwechat refinery damaged the main distillation unit for crude oil

Autor: PLX AI
