bk World - The service station of the future has opened in Endsee, Germany (FOTO)

Endsee (ots) - A new era has begun for drivers of electric cars. The first bk
World opened today, Friday, in Endsee, Bavaria. By creating charging havens,
this subsidiary of bk Group AG is revolutionising long-distance travel by
electric car.

From idea to reality

For drivers of electric cars, charging time is mostly wasted time. It's 20 to 30
minutes they have to spend consuming fast food in a remote car park, killing
time on their mobile phone, enjoying the charms of service station bathrooms,
writing emails on a precariously balanced laptop - and longing for the time to
pass.

This is something that Gerold Wolfarth and Marc Arnold, the founders of bk
World, want to change. The idea for bk World was born during a charging stop in
the middle of the night, they recounted at the grand opening of the first bk
World. "There had to be a better way - and we wanted it to be unique," Wolfarth
said.

Now, right at the Tesla Supercharger Park with its 20 rapid charge spots in
Endsee, the first location has been opened: a lounge for drivers of electric
cars that turns waiting time into quality time.

In bk World, charging time becomes quality time

"The whole idea for bk World was conceived from the user perspective," Arnold
explained. "In other words, as the driver of an electric car, what is it that I
really need during a charging break?"

bk World of course offers bathroom facilities, while a comfortable lounge area
invites drivers to linger. But the concept is far more extensive. For instance,
it makes extremely efficient use of the small footprint. Various products are
dispensed in a fully automated way. The food that drivers can purchase on site
is healthy, fresh, and low in sugar. When selecting the product portfolio, the
planners deliberately avoided working with large corporations and chose instead
to focus on keeping things regional and sustainable. Together with entrepreneur
and investor Marcell Jansen, work is even going on to develop an innovative and
healthy food portfolio especially for bk World.

Small office areas for business meetings, a children's play area to entertain
the little ones, and green surroundings turn a necessary stay into a welcome
break.

A unique spatial concept

bk World is made up of what are known as Qubes - modular, transportable room
elements that can be combined in a number of ways to meet a wide variety of
space requirements on site. When a charging facility grows, its bk World can
grow with it. Qubes can be assembled, disassembled, and relocated in a very
short time. This is particularly good news for property owners, but also for
