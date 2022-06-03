bk World - The service station of the future has opened in Endsee, Germany (FOTO)

Endsee (ots) - A new era has begun for drivers of electric cars. The first bk

World opened today, Friday, in Endsee, Bavaria. By creating charging havens,

this subsidiary of bk Group AG is revolutionising long-distance travel by

electric car.



From idea to reality





For drivers of electric cars, charging time is mostly wasted time. It's 20 to 30minutes they have to spend consuming fast food in a remote car park, killingtime on their mobile phone, enjoying the charms of service station bathrooms,writing emails on a precariously balanced laptop - and longing for the time topass.This is something that Gerold Wolfarth and Marc Arnold, the founders of bkWorld, want to change. The idea for bk World was born during a charging stop inthe middle of the night, they recounted at the grand opening of the first bkWorld. "There had to be a better way - and we wanted it to be unique," Wolfarthsaid.Now, right at the Tesla Supercharger Park with its 20 rapid charge spots inEndsee, the first location has been opened: a lounge for drivers of electriccars that turns waiting time into quality time.In bk World, charging time becomes quality time"The whole idea for bk World was conceived from the user perspective," Arnoldexplained. "In other words, as the driver of an electric car, what is it that Ireally need during a charging break?"bk World of course offers bathroom facilities, while a comfortable lounge areainvites drivers to linger. But the concept is far more extensive. For instance,it makes extremely efficient use of the small footprint. Various products aredispensed in a fully automated way. The food that drivers can purchase on siteis healthy, fresh, and low in sugar. When selecting the product portfolio, theplanners deliberately avoided working with large corporations and chose insteadto focus on keeping things regional and sustainable. Together with entrepreneurand investor Marcell Jansen, work is even going on to develop an innovative andhealthy food portfolio especially for bk World.Small office areas for business meetings, a children's play area to entertainthe little ones, and green surroundings turn a necessary stay into a welcomebreak.A unique spatial conceptbk World is made up of what are known as Qubes - modular, transportable roomelements that can be combined in a number of ways to meet a wide variety ofspace requirements on site. When a charging facility grows, its bk World cangrow with it. Qubes can be assembled, disassembled, and relocated in a veryshort time. This is particularly good news for property owners, but also for