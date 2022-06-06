Mutares Says Nordec to IPO in Helsinki
(PLX AI) – Mutares portfolio company Nordec Group Corporation is planning an IPO on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and listing on or about June 23, 2022.Mutares aims to raise net proceeds of up to approximately EUR 22 million from this …
- (PLX AI) – Mutares portfolio company Nordec Group Corporation is planning an IPO on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and listing on or about June 23, 2022.
- Mutares aims to raise net proceeds of up to approximately EUR 22 million from this partial exit of Donges, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mutares and the current sold shareholder of Nordec
- Mutares says after the IPO shareholding of Donges will fall to below 50% with a current valuation of approximately EUR 30 million
- Nordec and Donges will jointly decide on the execution of the IPO, the final number of offered shares and the allocation of offered shares on or about June 22
