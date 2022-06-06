AstraZeneca Seen up 5% on Enhertu Breast Cancer Data, Analysts Say
(PLX AI) – AstraZeneca shares may rise 5% today after the company reported data for breast-cancer drug Enhertu that experts consider practice-changing, analysts said. Enhertu doubled the median progression free survival to 10 months versus …
- Enhertu doubled the median progression free survival to 10 months versus chemotherapy and extending overall survival by around 6.5 months, the study showed
- The drug showed superior outcomes across HER2 IHC 2+/ISH- and IHC1+ subtypes, and a consistent benefit across all subgroups, including the exploratory subgroup of HR- patients, analysts at SEB said
- The stock should outperform on the back of the data, Carnegie said
- AstraZeneca valuation is attractive considering its healthy growth outlook and relatively good earnings visibility for the next 3-5 years: Carnegie
